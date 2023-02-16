The Alaska State Fair has confirmed the first six acts in the 2023 AT&T Concert Series: Turnpike Troubadours, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Blues Traveler, Flogging Molly, MEGADETH, and Noah Cyrus. Concerts take place rain or shine at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre on the fairgrounds in Palmer. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m.

Saturday August 19: Turnpike Troubadours. The gritty country-rock band, Turnpike Troubadours, are described as one of America’s most beloved and respected independent bands. Since their debut in 2005, the Oklahoma-based band has released four studio albums. Goodbye Normal Street was the band’s 2012 breakthrough album, cracking both the Billboard 200 and the Top 10 Independent Albums chart. The Turnpike Troubadours and A Long Way from Your Heart both peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. A Long Way from Your Heart was also included on Billboard’s list of the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017.



