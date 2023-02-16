The Alaska State Fair has confirmed the first six acts in the 2023 AT&T Concert Series: Turnpike Troubadours, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Blues Traveler, Flogging Molly, MEGADETH, and Noah Cyrus. Concerts take place rain or shine at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre on the fairgrounds in Palmer. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m.
Saturday August 19: Turnpike Troubadours. The gritty country-rock band, Turnpike Troubadours, are described as one of America’s most beloved and respected independent bands. Since their debut in 2005, the Oklahoma-based band has released four studio albums. Goodbye Normal Street was the band’s 2012 breakthrough album, cracking both the Billboard 200 and the Top 10 Independent Albums chart. The Turnpike Troubadours and A Long Way from Your Heart both peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. A Long Way from Your Heart was also included on Billboard’s list of the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017.
Monday, August 21: FOR KING + COUNTRY. Called one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos, FOR KING + COUNTRY has been awarded four Grammy® Awards, an American Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and 16 K-LOVE Fan Awards. The RIAA Platinum-selling act has 11 No. 1 songs, including “For God Is With Us,” “joy.,” “TOGETHER” and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows.” The duo has had two albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, including the RIAA Gold-certified album, Burn the Ships.
Thursday, August 24: Blues Traveler. Over the span of a more than 36-year career, Blues Traveler has produced 14 studio albums – four of which have gone Gold, three Platinum, and one six-times Platinum. Their hit, “Run-Around,” is the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history and earned them their first Grammy®. Other Billboard-topping smash singles include “Hook,” “But Anyway” and “The Mountains Win Again.” Their 2021 album, Travelers Blues, earned the band a Grammy® nomination for Best Traditional Blues’ Album. The band’s latest release, Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997, is due out in spring 2023.
Friday, August 25: Flogging Molly. Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years. Kicking off with its riotous debut, Swagger, Flogging Molly has released five additional studio albums. In September 2022, the band released their seventh full-length album, Anthem, which quickly rose to Top 10 positions on the Billboard Americana/Folk, Alternative, Independent, and Rock albums charts.
Friday, September 1: MEGADETH. Credited with pioneering the sound that would become known the world over as thrash metal, MEGADETH has become one of metal’s most influential and respected acts – not to mention among its most successful. Working their way up from headlining clubs to headlining arenas, festival and stadiums, the band has gone on to sell more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including a 2017 Grammy® Award for Best Metal Performance for the title track “Dystopia,” 12 Grammy® nominations, and scoring five consecutive Platinum albums.
Monday, September 4: Noah Cyrus. Grammy® Award-nominated, multi-Platinum artist Noah Cyrus first emerged in 2016 at the age of 16. The Nashville-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter immediately captivated audiences with Platinum singles “Make Me (Cry)” and “Again.” 2020’s The End of Everything EP yielded the triple-Platinum “July” and Gold “Lonely.” Her 2022 full-length debut album, The Hardest Part, features the single “I Burned LA Down.” In addition to her Best New Artist Grammy® nomination, Noah was also named among Billboard’s “21 Under 21” for three years in a row.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, tickets for these concerts will be available for purchase on the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org. Concert-goers have the option to purchase concert-only tickets or tickets including Fair admission. The included admission is at a discounted price and good any day of the Fair. Concert tickets including Fair admission must be purchased by August 17. Details on ticket options and pricing are available on the Fair website. Convenience fees apply on all concert ticket purchases.
Visit the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org, for additional information on the confirmed concerts and upcoming concert announcements. For more information, contact Melissa Keefe, marketing and communications manager, at mk@alaskastatefair.org.