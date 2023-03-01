Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place.
Thursday March 2nd
49th State Brewing – 32nd Annual Fur Rondy Melodrama: Peaceful ... Well It Was! 7:30p-9:30p
4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a
Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Open Mic 8p-11p
Bear Tooth Theatrepub – 50th Anniversary Screening of Enter the Dragon (1973) 8:30p-10:15p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Cyrano’s Theatre Company – First Date: The Musical 7p-8:30p
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – Karaoke Night 9p-1a
Garcia’s Cantina & Café (Eagle River) – The Glacier Hoppers 8p-11p Humpy’s – Will Balcao 7:30p-11p
Koot’s – Open Decks 9p-2a
Lil Babe’s Cocktail Lounge – Karaoke 8pm-12a
The Marlin Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic Night 8p-11p
The Peanut Farm – The Jukebox Karaoke 8p-11p
Perseverance Theatre (Juneau) – The Great Leap 7:30p-9:45p
PubHouse – Witty Youngman 7p-10p Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Live Music from Karl Wilhelm 3:30p-6:30p
Tailgater’s Sport’s Bar & Grill (Wasilla) - The AKoustic Project 7p-10p
Tanana Valley State Fair (Fairbanks) – 2023 World Ice Art Championships: Single Block 8a-8p
UAA Cuddy Quad – Winterfest Art & Music in the Quad w/ Jared Woods 10p-2p
UAF Charles Davis Concert Hall – Music at One: Interactive Ecoacoustic Workshop + Lecture 7p-9p
UAF Charles Davis Concert Hall – Public Lecture + Performance: You Sink Into the Singing Snow 7p-9p
Van’s Dive Bar – Hwy9 & Friends 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – Local Showcase feat: Tricky and The Git Down 9p-12a
Friday March 3rd
49th State Brewing – 32nd Annual Fur Rondy Melodrama: Peaceful ... Well It Was! 7:30p-9:30p
AJ’s Old Town Steakhouse & Tavern (Homer) – Piano Music by Erika 6p-8p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Great Alaska Talent Competition 7p-9p
Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge 9p-1a
Alice’s Champagne Palace (Homer) - Ayla Ray Kickoff Party at Alice's 7p-2a
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Karaoke 7p-11p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Steak Night w/ Barry Romberg! 6p-8p
Anchorage Community Theater – They Promised Her the Moon 7p-9p
The Basement (Fairbanks) – First Friday Music Celebration 6p-8p
Bear Tooth Theatrepub – Any Mountain Benefit Concert 6p-10p
Black Birch Books (Wasilla) – Open Mic Night 5p-7p
The Carousel Lounge – Reggae & Salsa feat.DJ PrinceAlbert 8p-2a
Cyrano’s Theatre Company – First Date: The Musical 7p-8:30p
Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall (Juneau) – Fly Fishing Film Tour 6:30p-9:30p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Comedians Bryan McKenna & Dan Berry 7:30p-9p & 9:30p-11p
F Street Concert Plaza – Rondy Blizzard Bash w/ Woodrow 6:30p-9:30p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – EZ Country Dance Night 7p-10p
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Hering Auditorium (Fairbanks) – Eileen Ivers 7:30p-9:30p
Humpy’s – Velvet La La 8:30p-1:30a
Inlet Towers – Williwaw Blue 7p-10p
Juneau-Douglas City Museum (Juneau) – 12x12 Opposites: Opening Reception 4p-7p
Koot’s – Decepticide’s 15th Year Anniversary Show w/ Mindful Khaos, HEEL, & Color & Movement Opening 9p-1a
Koot’s – The Stack 10:30p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Marie Drake Planetarium (Juneau) – A Supermassive Black Hole 5:30p-7p
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – The Glacier Hoppers 10p-2:30a
O’Malley’s on the Green – Rick Zelinsky Live 6:30p-9:30
Perseverance Theatre (Juneau) – The Great Leap 7:30p-9:45p
The Place Motel & Bar (Kenai) – Hot Mess 8p-12a
Sitzmark (Girdwood) – The Jangle Bees 9p-12a
Snow City Café – FIRST FRIDAY ART & MUSIC 3p-5p
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Live Music from Blaze Bell 3:30p-6:30p
Tanana Valley State Fair (Fairbanks) – 2023 World Ice Art Championships: Single Block 8a-8p
Thunder Mountain Auditorium (Juneau) – JGLT Presents “Puffs” 7p-9p
UAF Charles Davis Concert Hall – Golden Heart Recital 7:30p-9p
Van’s Dive Bar – Goddamn Ranchhand Band and Cold Country 9p-12a
Wendy Williamson Auditorium – Banff Mountain Film Festival 7p-10p
Williwaw Social – Mr Fur Face Competition 7p-9p
Williwaw Social – FURst Friday Dance Party w/ Fan Service! 7p-9p
Saturday March 4th
49th State Brewing – 32nd Annual Fur Rondy Melodrama: Peaceful ... Well It Was! 3p-5p & 7:30p-9:30p
4th Avenue Downtown Anchorage – 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start 10a-1p
AJ’s Old Town Steakhouse & Tavern (Homer) – Piano Music by Sunrise Kilcher 6p-8p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Eileen Ivers 7:30p-9:30p
Alice’s Champagne Palace (Homer) - Screaming Females/Wash Your Hands/Jaybird 9p-2a
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Karaoke 7p-11p
Anchorage Brewing Company – Past Our Prime 7p-10p
Anchorage Community Theater – They Promised Her the Moon 7p-9p Anchorage Museum – Home Made Film Night 3 7p-9p
Arctic Valley Ski Area – The UnOriginals Live 3:30p-5:30p
Arctic Valley Ski Area – Evolution of a Thursday Live 3:30p-5:30p
Broken Blender – Sweet Cheeks Cabaret: Feathers & Fur 8p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – First Saturdays feat. Todd Grebe & Cold Country 10p-2a
Cyrano’s Theatre Company – First Date: The Musical 7p-8:30p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Leo Ash Band 9-1a
First United Methodist Church (Fairbanks) – Music & More w/ Will Putman 7p-9p
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Good Titrations (Fairbanks) – Naked Stage Productions: Comedy Show 7p-9p
Hering Auditorium (Fairbanks) – Dark Winter Nights LIVE! 7p-9:30p
Humpy’s – Nothin But Trouble 9:30p-1a
Koot’s – Comedians Bryan McKenna & Dan Berry 7p-8:30p & 9p-10:30p
Koot’s – Mustache Party & Contest w/ DJ BeeOne, LOS AK Music, & T.I.A 10p-2:30a
Koot’s – Viva Spenard 13 10:30p-1:30a
Koot’s – The Stack 10:30p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – The Glacier Hoppers 10p-2:30a
Organic Oasis – AJW Student Jazz Ensembles Spring Concert 4p-6:30p
Palmer Train Depot (Palmer) – Blackwater Railroad Company LIVE 7p-10p
Patron’s Kitchen (Kenai) – The Ridgeway Rounders 7p-11p
Perseverance Theatre (Juneau) – The Great Leap 7:30p-9:45p
The Pub (Fairbanks) – Go Home Broke & Happy Trails 9p-12a
Sitzmark (Girdwood) – The Jangle Bees 9p-12a
Tanana Valley State Fair (Fairbanks) – 2023 World Ice Art Championships: Single Block 8a-8p
Thunder Mountain Auditorium (Juneau) – JGLT Presents “Puffs” 7p-9p
Van’s Dive Bar – The Wet Spots / The Ouija BeeGees / Strawberry Friend 9p-12a
Wendy Williamson Auditorium – Banff Mountain Film Festival 7p-10p
Westchester Lagoon - Skating with the Critters 2:30p-3:30p
Williwaw Social – Breathe Carolina Live in Alaska 9p-1a Yukon Bar (Seward) – Open Jam 9p-2a
Sunday March 5th
49th State Brewing – 32nd Annual Fur Rondy Melodrama: Peaceful ... Well It Was! 2-4 & 6p-8p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Alaska Youth Orchestras: Winter Celebration 4p-5:30p
Anchorage Community Theater – They Promised Her the Moon 7p-9p
Arctic Valley Ski Area – Uncle Jim 12p-3p
Arctic Valley Ski Area – The River Livers 3:30p-6:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p-2a Cyrano’s Theatre Company – First Date: The Musical 3p-4:30p
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Humpys - Open Mic Jam 8p-11p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
The Marlin Bar (Fairbanks) – Karaoke at the Marlin 8p-12a
Perseverance Theatre (Juneau) – The Great Leap 4p-6:15p
Pioneer Bar – Industry Night w/ Joe Brady 10p-2a
Red Dog Saloon (Juneau) – Sunday Swing 6p-9p
Thunder Mountain Auditorium (Juneau) – JGLT Presents “Puffs” 7p-9p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic! Overlorded by Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
Monday March 6th
Auxiliary VFW 1685 – Open Mic Night 6:30p-8:30p
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Karaoke Night 8p-12a
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Koot’s – The Monday Mic at Koots 9p-12a
K Street Market – Jazz Night Open Jam 6:30p-8:30p
Sheldon Community Arts Hangar (Talkeetna) – Screaming Females 7p-10p
Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) - All Ages Open Jam 5p-6:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Jay Straw's Bass to Mouth Mondays! 9p-12a
Tuesday March 7th
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Arctic Entries S13.E3: Spring Forward 7:30p-9:30p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic w/Uncle Jim! 6:30p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Hering Auditorium (Fairbanks) – Fairbanks MIOSM Band Concert 7p-9:30p
International Hotel & Bar (Fairbanks) – Naked Stage Productions: Comedy Night 7p-9p
Justin Cole’s Down East Saloon (Homer) – Jim Maloney 6:30p-10p
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – The Open Stage 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Orso’s – Witty Youngman 7p-10p
Seward Alehouse (Seward) – Blackwater Railroad & Friends 8p-12a
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
UAF Murie Auditorium (Fairbanks) – Dr. Len Cassuto: 'A Cultural History of Toughness' 7p-8p Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam Tuesday 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Wednesday March 8th
907 Alehouse – Tyrone Palmer & Friends 7p-10p
Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Karaoke 8p-11p
Bad Mother Vintage (Fairbanks) – Screaming Females 5p-7p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Eddie’s Sports Bar – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Goldie’s AK (Fairbanks) – Screaming Females w/ Jake Chaves & Murmur opening! 9p-12a
Humpys - Becky Kotter 7:30p-11p
Koot’s – Country Night with DJ Lefty 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p Lil Babe’s Cocktail Lounge – Open Mic 8pm-12a
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Shaun Pacarro live 6p-9p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Schwabenhof (Wasilla) - Open Mic 7p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – KARAOKE w/ The Milkman! 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – Beats. Beer. Bingo. 7:30p-9:30p
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a