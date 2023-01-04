1/5 – 1/11
Thursday January 5
4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a
Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Flattop Pizza & Pasta – Eric Redding 7p-10p
Garcia’s Cantina & Café (Eagle River) – Nothin’ But Trouble 8p-12a
Humpy’s – Jesse's Kat 7:30p-11p
Lil Babe’s Cocktail Lounge – Karaoke 8pm-12a
The Marlin Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic Night 8p-11p
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Live Music from Karl Wilhelm 3:30p-6:30p
Tailgater’s Sport’s Bar & Grill (Wasilla) - The AKoustic Project 7p-10p
Van’s Dive Bar – Thursday Night w/Hwy9 & Friends 9p-12a
Friday January 6
907 Alehouse – Nothin' But Trouble 7p-11p
AK Cycle Chic – First Friday w/ Becky Kotter & Dan Bailey 5p-7p
Alaskan Bar (Cordova) – Open Mic w/ Smackbox Events 8p-12a American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Steak Night with The UnOriginals! 6p-8p
Anchorage Museum – Pass the Mic Presents: Emma Hill’s Park Songs 6:30p-9p
Bear Paw Bar & Grill – Joe Craig, Evil Ted, and Vik & the Vapor Rubs 6p-12a
Broken Blender – Rick Brooks 8p-12a
The Carousel Lounge – Reggae & Salsa feat.DJ PrinceAlbert 8p-2a
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Friday Nights with DJ MANNY 10p-3a
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Rick Brooks 9p-2a
Flattop Pizza & Pasta – Ginger & Ale 7p-10p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – Jerry Wessling & Plan B 10p-2a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
Garcia’s Cantina & Café (Eagle River) – Tim Hall 8p-11p
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Humpy’s – Glacier Hoppers 8:30p-1:30a
Inlet Towers – Williwaw Blue 7p-10p
Koot’s – Caribbean Night w/ DJ Militant & DJ Jose 9:30p-2a
Koot’s – Cold Fusion Live 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Open Space Alaska – UnTamed Dance/Fitness Launch Party 6:30p-8p
The Sitzmark (Girdwood) – Zero Miles to Empty 9p-1a
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Live Music with Blaze Bell 3:30p-6:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Foot E. The Clown and Murmur 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – First Friday Dance Party w/ Lloyd's Noize 9:30p-1:30a
Saturday January 7th
4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – The Mika Day Show 9p-12a
Anchorage Moose Lodge – Woodrow Live 8p-12a
Arctic Valley Ski Area – Steve Norwood live at the Afterglow 1:30p-4:30p
Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks (Fairbanks) – FREE Kick-Off Dance Party! 8:30p-11p
The Carousel Lounge – Live Country Music feat. Todd Grebe & Cold Country 10p-2a
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Hip Hop Night with DJ Manny 10p-3a
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Evolution of A Thursday 9p-2a
The Flats Bistro (Kenai) – Derek Poppin Band 9p-11p Flattop Pizza & Pool – Tim Hall 8p-11p
Four Corner’s Lounge (Palmer) – Jerry Wessling & Plan B 10p-2a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Humpy’s – The Vintage Retro 8:30p-1:30a
Koot’s – Cold Fusion Live 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Patron’s Kitchen (Kenai) – The Ridgeway Rounders 8p-12a
Schwabenhof (Wasilla) - Open Mic 7p-12a
The Sitzmark (Girdwood) – French Jessica EP release tour! 8p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Frozen Founders Presents: The Hill 9p-1a
Williwaw Social – Winter Flannel Fest 9:30p-2a
Sunday January 8
203 Kombucha (Palmer) – Palmer Poets Meet-Up 6:30p-9p
Arctic Valley Ski Area – Appalaskan Jess live at the Afterglow! 1:30p-4:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p-2a
Humpys - Open Mic Jam 8p-11p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Pioneer Bar – Industry Night w/ Joe Brady 10p-2a
UAA Recital Hall – Folk Tunes and Animal Tales 2p-3p & 4p-5p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic! Overlorded by Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
Monday January 9
Auxiliary VFW 1685 – Open Mic Night 6:30p-8:30p
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Karaoke Night 8p-12a
Koot’s – The Monday Mic at Koots 9p-12a
Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) - All Ages Open Jam 5p-6:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Jay Straw's Bass to Mouth Mondays! 9p-12a
Tuesday January 10
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic w/ Rousted By Bulls 6:30p-9:30p The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Chepo’s (Wasilla) – Tim Hall 5:30p-8:30p
Justin Cole’s Down East Saloon (Homer) – Jim Maloney 6:30p-10p
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – The Open Stage 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – OPEN JAM w/ Daylight Mike 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Wednesday January 11th
907 Alehouse – Tyrone Palmer & Friends 7p-10p
Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Karaoke 8p-12a
Anchorage Moose Lodge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-10p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Eddie’s Sports Bar – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Justin Cole’s Down East Saloon (Homer) – Open Mic Night 7p-10p
Koot’s – Country Night with DJ Lefty 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Kayti Heller live at the Upstairs Lounge 6p-9p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
PubHouse – Witty Youngman 7p-10p Schwabenhof (Wasilla) - Open Mic 7p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – KARAOKE w/ The Milkman! 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a