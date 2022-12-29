** Hyperlinks to event details in our newsletter and at AKconcerts.com, or read below if you just want to know the time & place.
Thursday December 29
Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Open mic w/ Teri Tibbett 8p-12a
Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through 5p-9p
Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Goldie’s AK (Fairbanks) – (Open) Mic Check 7p-10p
Humpy’s – Bad Manners 8:30p-12:30a
Koot’s – Grace C Elliot 9p-12a
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Live Music from Melissa "Jazzmom" Fischer 5:30p-8:30p
Tailgater’s Sport’s Bar & Grill (Wasilla) - The AKoustic Project 7p-10p
Van’s Dive Bar – Bluegrass is Back w/ Todd Grebe! 9p-12a
Friday December 30
907 Alehouse – The Vintage Retro 7p-11p
Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through 5p-9p
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Steak Night with J.J. Shockley! 6p-8p
Centennial Center (Fairbanks) – Blackwater Railroad Company & Harrison B NYE 8p-1a
Crossroads Lounge – Let’s Celebrate Good Times : A NYE w/ Triple Black Diamonds 10p-1a
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s NYE PRE-GAME PARTY 10p-3a
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Ukulele Russ 9p-2a
Fishhook Bar & Grill (Palmer) - Roland Roberts Band Christmas Jam 7p-11p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Hope Studios – Black, White, and Bling Dance 3p-7p
Humpy’s – Zen Trembles 9:30p-1:30a
Inlet Towers – Williwaw Blue 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Stack Live 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Main Event Grill & Catering – Winter Wonderland Dance For Teens 6p-10p
The Sitzmark (Girdwood) – Anything That’s Rock n Roll 9p-1a
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Live Music with Tom Bargelski 5:30p-8:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Dad’s Gun and Rosie Rush! 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – Fan Service House Party: 2022 Wrap Edition 9p-2a
Saturday December 31
49th State Brewing (Anchorage) – High Gravity NYE Release & Fireworks Viewing 7p-8:30p
Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through 5p-9p
Alice Champagne’s Palace (Homer) – New Year’s Show in Homer 8p-1a
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Glacier Hoppers New Years Party at the Post 7p-2a
Anchorage Chinook Lot – New Year’s Eve Celebration w/ Roland Roberts Band 7p-9p
Anchorage Moose Lodge – New Year's Eve with Glacier Blues Band Live! 9p-1a
Arctic Valley Ski Area – MusiCal Live at the Afterglow 1:30p-4:30p
The Avenue Bar – 2023: Dress to Impress Avenue Bar NYE Party 9p-2a
The Bait Shack - New Year's Eve Fireworks Viewing at The Bait Shack 7p-8:30p
Bethel Chapel (Anchorage) – NYE Choir Performance 10p-12:30a
The Broken Blender – The Acoustic Oosik New Year’s Bash 8p-1a
Carlson Center (Fairbanks) – NYE 2023 w/ DJ Sharp 10p-2a
The Carousel Lounge – Riders Of Revenants First Annual New Years Eve Bash w/ Danger Money 10p-2a
Carpenter’s Hall – New Year's Dance Party w/ Silver Train 8p-12:15a
Centennial Center (Fairbanks) – Blackwater Railroad Company & Harrison B NYE 8p-1a
Dave & Buster’s – NYE w/ D&B: Ring Ring Ring in 2023 9p-1a
Eagle’s Lodge (Valdez) – New Year’s Eve Party w/ MoonDoggies 8p-12:30a
Egan Center – SOUL’s New Year’s Eve Celebration 9p-1a
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration w/ DJ Big C 8p-1a
Fairbanks Children’s Museum (Fairbanks) – Noon Year’s Eve 2022 10p-2a
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – HarpDaddy's NYE Party 9p-2a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Hatcher Pass Lodge (Palmer) - Zen Trembles rocks Hatcher Pass Lodge for NYE! 9p-12a
The Hotel Captain Cook – The Prom You Should Have Had NYE Party w/ DJ Lefty 8p-2a
Humpy’s – New Year's Eve w/ Chill Factor 9:30p-1:30a
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Mardi Gras carnival w/ Tony Taylor 10p-2a
Koot’s – A Very Silver New Years Eve! w/ Cash Prizes 10p-2a
Koot’s – The Stack Live 10p-2a
Lion’s Club Community Park (Eagle River) – New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks 6p-8:30p
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Mad Myrna’s – Happy New Queer! Mad Myrna's 2023 NYE PARTY!! 9p-1a
Mean Queen (Sitka) – Ramshackle Cabaret’s New Year’s Tease 6p-8:30p & 9:30p-11:30p
Moose Lodge #700 (Juneau) – New Year's Eve Dinner & Dancing 6p-12a
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Arctic Luau: New Years Eve w/ H3 6p-9p
Red Dog Saloon (Fairbanks) –JuneauDrag Presents New Queer’s Eve 9p-12a
Seward Water Front (Seward) – New Year’s Eve Celebration & Fireworks 8p-8:30p
The Sitzmark (Girdwood) – Anything That’s Rock n Roll 9p-1a
South Peninsula Athletic Recreation Center (Homer) – New Year’s Eve Contra 8p-12:30a
The Spur (Fairbanks) – New Years Eve 2023 w/ The Ken Peltier Band 8p-3a
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Pat Owens Trio Rings in the New Year 8:30p-12:30a
University of Alaska Fairbanks) – 33rd Annual Fireworks Celebration 7:30p-9p
Van’s Dive Bar – New Year's Eve EP Release! French Jessica, Estate Sale, Village Mutt, Lich Czar 9p-1a
VFW Auxiliary 3629 (Fairbanks) – 2023 New Year’s Party 8p-12a
White Moose Sports Bar (Kenai) – Hot Mess New Year’s Eve Party 10p-1a
Williwaw Social – 2023: A Rave New Year at Williwaw Social's NYE Party 9p-2a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – A BLACK AND WHITE NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH DJ HANKERCHIEF 9p-2a
Sunday January 1
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p-2a
Humpys - Open Mic Jam 8p-11p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Pioneer Bar – Industry Night w/ Joe Brady 10p-2a
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic! Overlorded by Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
Monday January 2
Auxiliary VFW 1685 – Open Mic Night 6:30p-8:30p
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Karaoke Night 8p-12a
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Just A Quickie at Klondike Mike's 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Monday Mic at Koots 9p-12a
Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) - All Ages Open Jam 5p-6:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Jay Straw's Bass to Mouth Mondays! 9p-12a
Tuesday January 3
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic w/Uncle Jim! 6:30p-9:30p The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Comedy Night w/ Naked Stage Productions 7p-9p
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – The Open Stage 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – OPEN JAM w/ Daylight Mike 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Wednesday January 4
907 Alehouse – Tyrone Palmer & Friends 7p-10p
Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Karaoke 8p-12a
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Eddie’s Sports Bar – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Koot’s – Country Night with DJ Lefty 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – John Cook live at the Upstairs Lounge 6p-9p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
PubHouse – Witty Youngman 7p-10p Schwabenhof (Wasilla) - Open Mic 7p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – KARAOKE w/ The Milkman! 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a