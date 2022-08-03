Purchase Access

The San Diego multi-million dollar earning weekend, ‘Comic Con 2022’, which has been accepted into art’s canon, just ended. What is happening to Beaux-Arts Classicism? Indigenous art, Tattoos, Graffiti, Outsider/Self-taught, and even Culinary have muscled their way into museums adjacent to masterpieces. While mainly white management still controls art organizations, the mostly non-white working class, who do security and cleaning, are demonstrating outside museums asking for culturally diverse leadership, and bigger employee benefits packages, while seeking unionization (78). The book, ‘Entitled: Discriminating Tastes and the Expansion of the Arts’ by Jennifer C. Lena is a sociological history of American art administration beginning in the early Nineteenth Century when Boston’s aristocracy established the Boston Museum of Art and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, defining a high-culture divide, separate from honky-tonk/bar room entertainment associated with incoming immigrants and the rising middle class (1).

Enter the Thirties Depression, which changed the art scene, leveling the playing fields by funding all ends of the aesthetic spectrum. It was Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) that helped artists and art institutions remain open/working, let alone not starve. Lena writes, “The WPA’s Federal One had freed the arts from their need to please commercial tastes and elite patrons. With the government funding…work had spilled out of Haute temples in big-city theater districts and gallery rows into parks, schools, churches, and community centers. Millions of Americans, many for the first time…thronged to concerts and plays and studied paintings and drawings, much of the time without having to take a penny from their pockets.…WPA projects supported the creation and distribution of folk culture, minority culture, immigrant cultures, women’s cultures….They trained a generation of arts administrators, artists, and audience members (30, 39).”



