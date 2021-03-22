According to photographer Jeff Schultz, it was artist Jon Van Zyle who first proposed that the two collaborate on a project. Schultz, who has been the official photographer for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race since 1982, has long known Van Zyle, who has been the race’s official artist since 1979. Their friendship and mutual admiration spans decades, but neither had broached the idea of merging their skills until a Junior Iditarod banquette a few years ago, when, according to Schultz, Van Zyle approached him and said, “We ought to combine our efforts some time.”
“I had no idea what he meant,” Schultz remembered, “but I said, ‘Absolutely.’”
The notion percolated for a while before reaching fruition, but it’s now come about in a beautiful new book called “Double Vision Alaska,” which collects photographs and paintings by the two iconic Alaskan visual artists, thematically matching them through Alaska’s four seasons and the images each man captures.
But the book goes one step further. In ten of the images, Van Zyle started with one of Schultz’s photographs and painted additional details into them: ravens, wolves, mushers, a hunting camp, a cabin, a Cessna. Van Zyle’s trademark realistic depictions and careful choice of colors allows his contributions to flow so seamlessly into Schultz’s richly-detailed pictures that viewers will need to look closely to determine where the pant brush leaves off and the camera lens takes over.
And finally, the pair’s wives, Joan Schultz and Jona Van Zyle, wrote captions for their respective husband’s contributions. This is a two family project, born out of longstanding friendship and a shared love for Alaska.
Paging through the book, readers will encounter the things that lure people north, and that keep so many of us here. Mountains and marshes, glaciers and wildflowers, the midnight sun of summer and the aurora of winter, and an endless parade of wildlife. Bears, moose, sea otters, whales, foxes, Dall sheep, and countless birds ranging from eagles to magpies to chickadees and more. And in keeping with their joint affiliation with the Iditarod, mushers and their teams are often found traversing the images, dwarfed by the magnitude of the Last Frontier.
It’s the Alaska that drew each of them here and never let them go. Jon Van Zyle, originally from Michigan, was working for Sears designing and supervising store construction in Salt Lake City when the company sent him to Anchorage in 1971. Jona arrived later, coming from Ohio where she was already active in mushing circles and had curated the Balto exhibit for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, before doing the same for for the Alaska Museum of History and Art. Jeff Schultz fled the pavement of the Bay Area at the age of 18 in 1978, and soon after met Joan, who was finishing high school after moving north from Southern California with her mother, and who subsequently earned her pilot’s license and began exploring remote corners of the state.
Over the ensuing decades, both men became widely known and highly regarded for their masterful presentations of the natural beauty of Alaska. So in retrospect, working in tandem seems almost preordained. “What I do find interesting is that both of the guys are attracted to the same sort of landscape or themes,” Jona said. “Their eyes can capture similar feelings or images. So it was fairly easy to segue the photos and the art together.”
Jeff and Jon’s first collaboration sprang from a catastrophe that hit the Schultz family. Jeff and Joan’s son Ben, an Anchorage firefighter, fell ninety-five feet from a ladder and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Jon proposed to Jeff that they collaborate on a print for a fundraiser to help cover Ben’s medical costs. He asked Jeff for some photographs, chose one, and requested a large print of it. “I sent him a print from Costco,” Jeff recalled. “All I did was order it online and send it to his address. I didn’t even look at it at first. It was an 11x14 print that he liked. When he got that print he literally painted on top of it.”
The resultant image was released as a limited edition metal print and sold out within a couple of weeks. The pair knew they were on to something and started laying plans for a book. Jeff suggested they use Kickstarter to fund it, and they began choosing which pictures each wanted in the book and matching them up, as well as deciding on the ones to have Jon add his painting to.
Jeff said that Jon paints from his memories of his excursions, which is evident in the image that opens the chapter titled “Winter.” “If you take a look at that, I just love this photo of the fog with these winter mountains,” Jeff said, adding that Jon suggested painting a couple standing and looking out across the vista.
“So we just went back and forth on these kind of things,” Jeff said, explaining the process.
One of the most eye-catching of the pieces where Jon painted over one of Jeff’s photographs is titled “Dogs & Ravens.” Initially it appears to be a painting of dogs snuggled on straw on a winter morning, with a pair of ravens investigating one of their bowls, and a musher with a headlamp approaching a cabin behind them. Snowflakes dot the foreground, while trees and the first light of daybreak comprise the background.
A closer examination reveals that the dogs, trees, and most of the snowflakes are from a nighttime photograph that Jeff took. “Jon painted the ravens,” Jeff explained, “and then he added that yellow in the upper right hand corner, because he needed to make it look like morning.”
The breaking light is reflective of Jon’s commitment to accuracy. Knowing that ravens would not appear before dawn, he added the illumination in the background so they wouldn’t be out of place. “I don’t paint images just to paint images,” Jon said. “They have to be true. And they have to be part of my own experience.”
Achieving the lifelike effect is the result of decades of perfecting his form. And as in real life, there are multitudes of layers beneath everything one sees. “My work, even though it’s quote unquote classified as realism, there’s an awful lot of abstract art within that realism,” Jon said. “Let’s just say that there’s a painting, and there’s fifty or sixty layers of transparent paint upon transparent paint. A lot of that paint is nothing more than abstract colors. It’s just the way I paint.”
When choosing their individual contributions to the book and matching them on facing pages, they sought to have the paintings and photographs complement and reflect each other, and share similar themes. One of Jon’s closeup paintings of a husky’s face is alongside an even closer photograph by Jeff of a dog’s piercing eyes. Each of the men offer grizzly bears on salmon streams. Both capture bull moose in rut standing in the colors of late fall tundra. The aurora dances through the sky over winter expanses. Inupiat hunters stand atop the sea ice. Often, when opening the pages to a new pair of images, it is not instantly apparent which is the photograph and which the painting.
As work on the book progressed, Jon said, “There were images that I insisted be put in, and images that Jeff insisted be put in. So it was a collaborative effort.” Most were from the pair’s backstock of pieces. Some had been seen online or elsewhere, but most hadn’t been published in a book yet.
The serious work of pulling it together began last October, and when it came time to write the captions, Jeff said, “That was Jona’s idea, for Joan to write about my stuff and for Jona to write about his stuff.”
Jona has been involved with previous books, but it was a new experience for Joan, who worked on it even while caring for the Schultz’s special needs daughter, as well as her mother. And then covid disrupted everything, with the outside helpers Joan employs to assist with her daughter suddenly unable to come to work. Despite the additional hurdles, she said, “It got done. That’s the important thing.”
Jeff and Jon were so pleased with the process and the results that they collaborated on this year’s Official Iditarod Collector Print as well, the first time in thirty-nine years that Jon has shared the honor of creating the annual commemorative artwork with another artist. Titled “The Arrival,” it’s a photograph from the 2013 race, showing Kelly Griffin about five miles from Unalakleet at sunrise, with spectacular light from the sun on the horizon, and the intense pink colors that illuminate far northern landscapes in winter. Jon painted in cabins, a spectator, and a musher with a resting dog team. Griffin is waving, and the two painted people are waving back. It’s an image that captures the spirit of the collaboration between these two masters, as well as their love for the land where the Van Zyle and Schultz families have not just found their homes, but have created their lives. And where, through their creative work, they’ve shared that love with all of us.
“Double Vision Alaska” can be ordered through bookstores, or purchased directly from the website created for the book, https://doublevisionalaska.com/product/the-arrival-2021-official-iditarod-collector-print/.