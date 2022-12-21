Hobo Jim

Jim Varsos, better known by his stage name Hobo Jim, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 2021 at the age of 68.

 Frontiersman file photo




Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day, an annual day of remembrance for the Alaskan icon.

