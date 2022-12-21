Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day, an annual day of remembrance for the Alaskan icon.
Jim Varsos, better known by his stage name Hobo Jim, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 2021 at the age of 68.
Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an official proclamation recognizing Varsos’ birthday as Hobo Jim Day.
Each year, the public is invited to use this day to remember the countless contributions Varsos made not just as Alaska’s Official Balladeer, but as an adventurous, fun loving, and kind hearted friend, husband and neighbor that affected so many lives.
Longtime friend Terry Dee is holding a private event to celebrate Hobo Jim Day with close family and friends, but she aims to do more in the future. She said they weren’t able to make it happen this year, but they ultimately aim to start holding public events with guest musicians from across the state. She noted that they’re also planning to launch an official Facebook page.
“We want to keep his memory alive. I know he impacted a lot of people,” Dee said. “We just have to find the right location.”
Dee has countless memories spent with Varsos and his wife Cyndi.
“It was just an adventure having him as a friend,” Dee said with a laugh. He was a great person. He was like my brother.”
Cyndi received a copy of the Hobo Jim Day proclamation during last year’s ceremony.
“He loved Alaska,” Cyndi said.
Varsos is one of the most recognizable figures in Alaskan entertainment with a long and industrious career spanning several decades. His work can be found in just about every corner of Alaskan culture.
Varsos was an entertainment pillar for many years at the Alaska State Fair. The lumberjack show was one of the staple events he participated in. He also had an annual tradition of closing out the Fair season with a show at the Sluice Box.
Ken Peltier is keeping that tradition along with many other efforts as the inheritor of Hobo Jim’s entire music library. Peltier paid homage to Varsos during the 2022 Fair season and said, “I say no one walks in his shoes. I will carry on his legacy and music, but no one can replace him.”
Peltier has helped organize numerous fundraising events at venues such as the Matanuska Brewing Company Eagle River location and Dena’ina Center Dee said that people showed up in troves to show their support and packed the venues to the brim.
“It was amazing,” Dee said.
Whether it’s timeless songs like The Iditarod Trail Song that were taught to elementary school students across the state, intimate songs like “Educated Man” that reflected the songwriter, or something funny like “Fishing for Chickens,” Varsos wrote and performed songs that every Alaskan could relate to in one way or another.
“He knew how to write songs about Alaska. There’s no doubt about that. “There are so many precious songs. He just had a way with music. There’s so much heart in his music.”
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com