Travel at present is stressful. Husband, David and I experienced a 24-hour delay this past October when returning from Southern California. We arrived at the Palm Springs Airport to board a seven-am flight, and were told our plane was five hours late because of weather and/or crew issues. Finally arriving in Seattle that evening, we opted for overnighting with showers and dinner; we flew to Anchorage the next morning. David and I really wanted to spend holidays-2021 with our children; so armed with masks and three Pfizer shots, we intrepidly flew back East. Knowing we might see a few exhibitions, in spite of abrupt cancellations, reduced our imaginings of Covid, with its tentacles lurking around every corner and on every passer-by.
On Boxing Day in DC, we subway’d to the National Portrait Gallery to view ‘Hung Liu, Portraits of Promised Lands’ (thru May 30, 2022). Liu (1948-2021) a Chinese-born American painter was an infant when China was taken over by Communists, 1949. During their ‘Open Door Policy’1984, she obtained permission to study at the University of California at San Diego—becoming an American citizen in 1991. Back in1972, Liu had studied art at Beijing’s Teacher’s College, having become proficient with a camera, while toiling four years in rice and wheat fields, for the mandatory proletarian ‘reeducation’, 1968.
Liu’s painting ‘Rat Year 2020’ exemplifies her style of combining Chinese Social Realism with Western Post-war Conceptualism. Merging ying/yang interconnections from both her countries, half the painting is Calligraphic, while the other half depicts a figure with an American flag head scarf, which offers no protection from intolerance or Covid.
David and I trained to New York City, arriving at Penn Station’s remodeled Moynihan Train Hall, a vast improvement over the claustrophobic Sixties station which replaced the McKim, Mead, and White Beaux-Arts building and shocked the aesthetic world into demanding historic preservation. The exposed trusses may not be classical, but offer airiness akin to Paris’ Gare du Nord. In spite of fear we might catch Omicron, strolling Fifth Avenue and encountering Saks’ light show of multi-colored castles projected onto the store’s façade ,with ‘Ode to Joy’ wafting across the traffic and around 30-Rock’s iconic Christmas tree, was a pleasure after months of Coronavirus-captivity.
Busing up Madison we walked over to the Guggenheim at Fifth and Eighty-Ninth, witnessing a small art crowd enjoying ‘Gillian Wearing: Wearing Masks’ (thru April 14, 2022) tucked into side galleries adjacent to the iconic circular ramp. Wearing (b. 1963) not only dons masks (videos and stills) to become ‘others’, she plays on Covid’s masking mandates.
Wearing reinterpreted the painting ‘La Lecture’ 1877, by Henri Jean Fantin-Latour (1836-1904) which originally depicted one woman reading to a bored female-listener. In her updated version: ‘Gillian Wearing, Me in History—A Conversation with the Work of Fantin-Latour’ 2021, Wearing substitutes herself for the woman with ennui. She retains Latour’s red velvet chair and drab Victorian frock, but unlike the original, engages with the ‘other’. Wearing also lets her hair flow, while she keeps the other’s coif pulled into a bun. According to Guggenheim’s placard, Wearing, “imagines herself in a time and place that limited women’s social lives to private spaces,” not quite the same, but similar to recent virus confinement.
Pausing, David and I slurped lentil soup with focaccia bread at Guggenheim’s Café Rebay, overlooking the wintry landscape of Central Park, backdropped with prewar high rises. The café namesake is Hilla Rebay (1890-1967) instigative for hiring Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959) who designed this unique art destination, opening in 1959.
We took a Fifth Avenue bus down to the Museum of Modern Art, West Fifty-third, sandwiched between Midtown’s chic shopping and Times Square’s kitsch. MoMA has it all: masterpieces, restaurants and gift shops offering toys, table wear, tasteful swag and of course, art books. Their Café 2 sports large windows showcasing Nineteenth Century Brownstones, as well as Philip Johnson’s (1906-2005) emblematic skyscraper 1984, with the apex of its pediment scooped out like a melon, resembling an Eighteenth Century highboy without bureau drawers. Café 2 serves antipasti and paninis on long wooden tables by waiters wearing black aprons embossed with white multi-directional arrows, which seem to rotate as stewards circulate. Invariably diners are chatting up art with the famous, or at least someone interesting. We opted for afternoon tea along with ramekins of cream cheese-carrot cake, making Omicron a forgotten bad dream.
MoMA’s exhibition ‘Sophie Taeuber-Arp: Living Abstraction’(thru March 12, 2022) is a semester course of color theory. Her work ,‘Figures’ 1926, made of wool on canvas exemplifies graying down hues that juxtapose with primary colors to achieve movement and depth without adding deadening white pigment, or soliciting the aid of a computer program. Visitors were swooning over her work!
The following day we journeyed to the Whitney (formerly at 945 Madison,1966) in the refashioned meat packing district,which required busing down Fifth Avenue and changing to a Westward crosstown at Fourteenth street. Large panes of glass on every Whitney floor showcase the Hudson River, so visitors can visualize early Twentieth Century history: immigrants in need of a homeland, celebrities off-loading from ocean liners with leather luggage, and poodles, or troop ships returning from both World Wars. Adjacent to the museum is the High Line, the 1.45 mile elevated park built atop a discarded Central Railroad spur, a nearby stroll when feeling museum-overload from the Whitney’s plethora of color and textures. The show, ‘Jennifer Packer: The Eye is not Satisfied with Seeing’ (thru April 17, 2022) is “Packer’s desire to get at something beyond a straight forward likeness of her sitter.”—says the Whitney placard. Packer’s painting ‘The Body has Memory’ 2018 discloses her ambiguous technique, overlaying representational portraiture with runny paint, capturing artist-friend—Eric N. Mack, in an informal repose. Mack sits on the edge of a sofa, graciously allowing his dog room to sleep. Refusing to look at viewers, as many traditional portraits reveal, Mack requires no approval from onlookers in his t-shirt, hoodie and high-tops.
Exhibitions have opened, overstayed, been delayed, and abruptly closed with Covid variants continuing to stall/frustrate, in spite of many museums hosting artsy-Zooms. But nothing is better than viewing a show in-situ followed by lunching with others, who value the aesthetic experience, and finally ‘exiting the gift shop’ with a catalog to enjoy a show indefinitely.
Mini Sleuth: ‘Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands’ by Lim, Lippard, Partridge, and Tinari; ‘Gillian Wearing: Wearing Masks’ by Blessing, Trotman, Wearing; ‘Sophie Taeber-Arp: Living Abstraction’ by Umland, Krupp, Healy-- available on Amazon
Jean Bundy is a writer/painter in Anchorage. She is a VP of AICA-International, and shows her own work at Pictor Gallery, NYC.
Email: 38144@alaska.net