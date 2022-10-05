DarrylLenox-Smiling.JPG
RobDaly




The term “comedy” originated in ancient Greece where the public opinion of voters was influenced by political satire performed by comic poets in theaters. It appears not much has changed over the years, except perhaps the realization that comedy is a paradox. Often, the very things that make audiences laugh to the point of exhaustion, are the same things that are the most painful to the comic. But some comics, like Darryl Lenox, have channeled his trauma into an award-winning act.

“I think people kind of bond with the rawness, and openness, and the pain life gives you,” explained Lenox in a 2012 promo for ‘Blind Ambition’ which aired on Starz.



