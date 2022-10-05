The term “comedy” originated in ancient Greece where the public opinion of voters was influenced by political satire performed by comic poets in theaters. It appears not much has changed over the years, except perhaps the realization that comedy is a paradox. Often, the very things that make audiences laugh to the point of exhaustion, are the same things that are the most painful to the comic. But some comics, like Darryl Lenox, have channeled his trauma into an award-winning act.
“I think people kind of bond with the rawness, and openness, and the pain life gives you,” explained Lenox in a 2012 promo for ‘Blind Ambition’ which aired on Starz.
And he was right. Audiences all across North America have been left rolling on the floor as Lenox recounts the difficulties of living with a degenerative eye disease which has since left him completely blind.
“It’s embarrassing. You walk of stage and you’re missing handshakes and stepping on toes. Maybe you even grab some titties by accident,” he joked in the comedy special.
While Lenox is happy to keep people laughing, the truth is, life hasn’t been easy on him. In the past eight years, Lenox has contemplated suicide, suffered the tragic loss of his first wife, and received divorce papers on what would have been his 10th wedding anniversary with his second wife. All the while, the world spun into social, political, and environmental turmoil. It would have been enough to overwhelm most people, but Lenox has an indominable spirit and thrives at turning lemons into lemonade.
“The moment I got on the stage [the first time] and took the mic in my hand something magical happened. There was a sense of coming home and being able to talk about issues in my life in a way that I had never been able to do before and I have heard this experience echoed by other comedians,” Lenox explained via email earlier this week. “I would encourage you and your audience to listen to my ‘Blind Ambition’ and ‘Super Bloom’ albums to hear how I address my vision loss through my work. They are both very funny and I talk about the journey and how I have handled it both physically and philosophically.”
Spoiler alert, he’s handled life’s ups and downs with a wry sense of humor that picks at the idiosyncrasies of living life as a blind, black man. As a spectator, sometimes you’ll find yourself thinking, “I probably shouldn’t be laughing at this,” but Lenox has a gentle way of making it OK to do so.
“I talk about our collective ‘we’ experience and then I bring it down to a ‘me’ level so that the audience can feel like we relate to each other as people all just having human experiences. If I am willing to be open and vulnerable with them then they feel a connection to me and they relax and we all laugh together,” explained Lenox.
If you’re like the majority of people who are not blind and don’t come from North America, you might be wondering if Lenox has the chops to illicit a laugh. Rest assured; you’ll find plenty of common ground with the comic.
“Naturally there is a difference between Canadian and American comedians because there is a difference between Canadian and American audiences but generally life experiences are the same worldwide and most comedians have their own individual style and delivery which they incorporate into their subject matter. I’ve found that mine works pretty well,” said Lenox.
Catch Darryl Lenox in action at The Broken Blender (535 W 3rd Ave) on Thursday, October 6th at 6:30pm. Tickets are $20 at Tixr.com.