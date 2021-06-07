Their History is Our History on June, 17 2021 at 6:00 PM. There will be a post-show Q&A with the participants, facilitated by George Martinez, where online attendees will be able to ask questions in the chat. This production will be FREE to Cyrano's audiences. This presentation
is sponsored by Cyrano's Theatre Company and Alaska's Poor People Campaign.
The documentary we created for Black History Month has now been re-edited into a 90 minute feature-length film to celebrate Juneteenth. This online presentation features interviews with some of the most influential longtime members of Alaska's Black community. HEKIMA (Swahili word for wisdom) showcases the journey that brought these movers and shakers to the 49th state, while elevating stories of resistance, triumph and joy. The hope is to bring people together through stories and encourage the viewer to find commonality and do the work to dismantle pre-conceived notions about Black Alaskans. The shorter version (45 mins) video will be on view throughout the day at the Anchorage Museum on June 19th, 2021.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:
Performance: June 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM. The run time for the show is 90 minutes. Location: YouTube link will be available at cyranos.org
Cast: Ed Wesley, Simon Brown, Andrea Antoine, Rosa L. Foster, Cal Williams, Ada Johnson, Willie Myers, Jesse Shavers, Willie & LaQuita Odom.
Producing Artistic Director: Teresa K. Pond - teresa@cyranos.org