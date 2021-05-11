Hillary Saffran is a Wasilla-based comedian, musician, actor, ventriloquist, and overall lover of everything creative, especially when she can share with others. She’s been involved with numerous community groups and projects over the years, including the Valley Arts Alliance and Valley Performing Arts Center.
Saffran recently participated in a question and answer interview discussing her artistic journey and the value of expressing yourself through creativity.
Q: How long have you been creatively inclined?“Oh, since I was a kid.”
Q: What did that look like when you were growing up?“I would write poems, and I was always in music. I always sang. I always loved being in plays… I started violin when I was 12, and I was in orchestra. So yeah, I was always that creative archetype; and I’m only two inches taller since seventh grade so nothing much has changed,” she said with a laugh.
Q: How did that develop over time?“I was a theater major in college. I lived in New York, and I was kinda scattered… I ended up on the west coast moving to Seattle. I always wanted to do commercial work and theater things but then life happened. I became a single parent.”
Q: So you’ve basically done art on the side while keeping your day job and parental responsibilities, why?“I’ll be arty forever because I think it keeps you very young. I did write my book, self publish, didn’t market it well, and I do have a children’s CD… I still have the original cassette… It’s not religious but you can tell it’s like, Jewish/Christian kind of. So it’s very wholesome.”
Q: What do you think about Alaska’s creative scene?“The irony of life, being from New York we like to think we’re the end all be all, especially with the arts, but I had better training in Alaska for a lot of stuff. VPA is a great community theater… Just being in Valley Arts Alliance and involved with all that has just been wonderful. Alaska is a very artsy place in all mediums… In Alaska, whatever you want to do, you can do. I still believe, and maybe I’m wrong, maybe I’m arrogant, I think I’m the only ventriloquist in Alaska… People have a lot of opportunities here to really grow in the arts. I really believe that. It’s really great… We need as much of the arts as possible.”
Q: What about ventriloquism and comedy appeals to you so much?“I think humor is a gift to lighten stress. I think the body likes laughter. It’s a body’s natural way of relieving stress.”
Saffran’s book, “Laughing in the Rain: Self-Care for the Storms of Life,” and children’s music album, “Hugs from Above” are available on Amazon.com.
Saffran has appeared in local productions like VPA’s rendition of “The Odd Couple.” As a long time member of VAA, she’s brimming with ideas and skits for their upcoming Alaska Home Companion variety show this fall.
For more information about VAA, visit valleyartsalliance.com.
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com