Local ceramic artist, Emily Gelino-Bequette recently participated in a question and answer interview to discuss her craft, starting her own business, local creativity, and art as a whole.
Q: Why did you pursue that particular path?
“It kind of just kept coming around. I did pottery in high school. I dabbled again in college. Based on some of the encouragement of some key professors that I’ve actually maintained as mentors over the years, they pushed me towards it. It’s just been the most enjoyable, the most fulfilling, and really, the most marketable right now. So, everything is kind of coming together and been really wonderful.”
Q: Have you been into art since you were a kid?
“Yeah, basically ever since I can remember, I’ve been drawing, painting. I did a lot of focused study in college and then maintained it all the way through. I guess I just never really quit.”
Q: What other mediums do you like to play around with?
“I’ve done pen and ink, so like design work. I’ve done some watercolors, some oil painting, some acrylic painting, sculptural stuff, and stained glass. I did that for a while. I’ve actually been dabbling in fiber art kind of as my own hobby art that I don’t make money from. A lot of the different skills and knowledge crosses over. But, some of it doesn’t, which is really fun.”
Q: How long have you been making a living as an artist?
“I’ve been full-time since October of last year. I have owned my business and selling art since 2016, Guilded Dragonflies Studio and Artistry.”
Q: Do you have a brick and mortar then?
“No, basically the studio is in the ephemeral stage,” she said with a laugh. “One day, I hope to have a working studio gallery, perhaps even an artist cafe attached to it. But, those are all future embodiments. What my business is for now is just me working out of my home or partnering with other artists for like wheel time and kiln availability.
Q: So, you’ve set up at different events across the Valley?
“Yeah, I’ve primarily been out at Friday Fling, Colony Days, Colony Christmas, Art on Fire. I did a couple of small events. I was actually given a little bit of space in another potter’s booth at the state fair this year too, so I got a little bit of exposure on the fairgrounds for the first time. I’ve got some stuff in a few different shops, but not too spread out yet.”
Q: What’s it been like being a vendor out here?
“It’s really been fantastic, as far as the community reception and building that repertoire with the locals. I’ve been shocked at how many repeat customers I get. Year after year, they know my business and they’ve been watching me find my artistic voice. So, the support from them has been really fantastic.”
Q: What do you think about the other local vendors?
“I think, for the most part, we have a really good community of vendors… We have to rely on each other and really support each other, especially on the ground. We kind of rely on those people next to us or across from us to help with the basic things, like if we need a bathroom break or any of the little things that go into a production like that. It’s really, really good.”
Q: How long have you lived here in the Valley?
“My whole life.”
Q: What’s your take on the Valley’s variety of talented and creative people?
“I think we have a really vibrant artist and crafting community, people that are inspired by the place we live and the opportunities we have with things like tourism. Palmer, in particular, being the artsy town that it is, it’s really focused on supporting artisans. I think we have a unique place where we can foster this big community of people who make their living off creativity.”
Q: What’s motivating you to keep working to make a living off your art?
“It’s just more fulfilling to me… I have control over all the things that are surrounding my business.”
Q: What’s your advice to young people who want to make a living off their creativity?
“Just make what makes you happy and your people will find you. I got that advice from another artist and it has resonated so strongly. You can’t please everyone. So, your first goal is to create for yourself and that’s infectious. People will respond to that and you will be successful.”
To learn more about Guilded Dragonflies Studio and Artistry, visit facebook.com/GuildedDragonflyStudio.