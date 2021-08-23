The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 16 years and older. The vaccine had previously been authorized under an emergency use authorization (EUA), which allowed the vaccine to be used during the pandemic while more data continued to be collected and analyzed. The EUA will continue for individuals aged 12 through 15 years and for the administration of a third dose in immunocompromised people.
“Robust clinical trials have shown that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective when they were first authorized in December of 2020. Now we have even more data supporting the benefits and safety of the Pfizer vaccine – enough to grant full licensure,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “Alaskans have important questions about the vaccines, and we know some people have been waiting for full approval. We hope this instills confidence and encourages more Alaskans to now get vaccinated.”
Choosing vaccination is the single most important action Alaskans can take to help stop the pandemic and save lives. To find a convenient vaccination location, visit covidvax.alaska.gov or vaccines.gov.
Currently 54% of eligible Alaskans (age 12+) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while nearly 60% have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines available in the United States. According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, Alaska ranks 32nd among U.S. states for vaccinations based on the share of the eligible population that has received at least one dose.
The Pfizer vaccine, which will now be named Comirnaty by the company, is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval. It will continue to be available to all who are eligible at no cost. Regulators are still reviewing the application for full approval of the Moderna mRNA vaccine; a decision on that application is expected soon.
For more information, please read the FDA’s press release or FDA’s answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. To review the status of Alaska’s vaccination progress, visit the DHSS vaccine monitoring dashboard.