Ever been burning one with a trusted weed buddy and one of you says something so incomparably hilarious, wise and insightful you can’t stop laughing or marveling at your stupendous insight?
Usually by the morning — and sometimes even while you’re still laughing at whatever it is that was so goddamn funny — you’ve forgotten it completely. Sometimes you find that you’ve left breadcrumbs for your future self to get back to this place of sheer comic genius in the form of incoherent scribbles on a coaster or text messages that are at least legible, but don’t make any more sense.
You can’t help but begin to wonder whether whatever it was was actually funny or just stupid. And furthermore, does weed make you make you as smart and funny as you remember, or so stupid that you’ll laugh at anything.
A compelling argument could be made for either.
We need answers. We need brave souls who will get into the laboratory and do the hard science to find out whether weed makes you more funny.
One of those trailblazing pioneers goes by the name Mike Glazer, a comedian from Los Angeles who is returning to Anchorage this weekend for the first time since his performance at the 2019 B4UDie Comedy Festival. Glazer performed as part of the festival’s ‘The Gateway Show’ wherein comics perform the first half of their show sober, then go get high, then go back on stage for the second half of their set.
“I had an amazing time at B4UDie. I did my standup and my Weed and Grub show was also part of the festival,” Glazer said. “Not only did we go to great grows and dispensaries up in Alaska, the crowds were crazy and the weed knocked me on my ass.”
Glazer might be the most prominent and edgy cannabis-forward comic working today. His ‘Weed and Grub’ show, which combines cooking, getting baked and ‘calling shit out’ has drawn guests as mainstream famous as Dave Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Meghan Rapinoe.
In addition, Glazer has the popular YouTube show ‘Glazed’ in which he often walks around the city making super-stoned observations, which is probably the best empirical evidence out there regarding the all-important question I posed above.
“Glazed came about when I was getting high with my friend Joel and we were talking about how we were sick of there not being any funny weed shows in L.A. that involve art and music,” Glazer said. “So I quit complaining about it, did it and the next thing I know Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish all came on. For Jerry Seinfeld to do a weed comedy show — wow. There’s so many talented artists and musicians, the dream was to take the Glazed show to celebrate the art scene.”
As to whether weed makes you actually funnier, Glazer isn’t sure.
“I think when I’m high I’m just more comfortable with myself — a more authentic, better performer,” he said. “I’m not as self-conscious so I get a better, deeper connection with the crowd. It’s really fun to get high and laugh. It lets me have a good time, too.”
But as a nationally touring comic, Glazer often finds himself in state’s that have yet to legalize.
“I just make sure to bring edibles,” he said. “I figure if I get caught I can eat them real fast.”
Glazer began smoking weed at 14 growing up in St. Louis.
“When I was growing up it was just illegal and I would smoke whatever I could get my hands on,” he said. “There was no regulation, but now it’s more dialed in and trustworthy, which allows me to have an open conversation with people like my family who are anti-cannabis. Now that they see a little regulation, see that weed is more quality controlled, that it’s not only legal but regulated so it’s not as scary.”
Glazer said Alaska is one of his favorite legalized states to visit.
“What I loved most about Alaska is how ambitious the growers are, and also talking with people at every dispensary I went into, there’s a real celebration of people growing the plant,” Glazer said. “Alaskans have a real excitement, whether it’s sun-grown or indoor, everybody is really respecting it, all the way to the farmer who makes it possible.”
Glazer, however, is not just a cannabis comedian.
“A lot of my comedy is for the cannabis consumer. I try to be honest, try to throw a really good party. Rolling Stone called me the promising live party 420 show,” Glazer said. “But my show isn’t just about weed comedy; it’s for everybody… If you like to have a great time, celebrate life, feel happy and maybe have some drinks and maybe a smoke to feel life is good, then I’m the one for you.”