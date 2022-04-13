By Joe Slowinski
As I talked with Detroit-born Jessica Nabongo, a wave of wanderlust envy flowed over me. I have lived and worked on four continents throughout my life and visited more than 40 countries. But, in this conversation, it was evident that I was a travel novice in comparison. As we discussed her journey and upcoming book by phone, I couldn’t help but daydream about my next international destination.
The daughter of Ugandan parents, Nabongo’s itch for traveling started early. In 2009, after spending a year teaching English in Japan, she started her travel blog, Catch Me If You Can. The blog followed her to graduate school at the London School of Economics, and in 2013, while working for the United Nations, she became a full-time digital nomad after requesting to work remotely. At the time, she was living in Rome.
On October 6, 2019, surrounded by 55 friends and family members, on a visit to the archipelagic island nation of the Republic of Seychelles, she officially became the first black woman to travel to all 195 United Nations recognized countries.
When asked how she felt after completing this epic journey, she paused for a moment to reflect. “I think I felt relief largely because I was really, really exhausted,” laughed Nabongo.
From all of these adventures, her number one travel tip for travelers is to have an open mindset that most people are good. “I’ve never used a safe in a hotel room, “ the prolific world traveler said. “You know, I feel like a lot of times people when they’re traveling, they’re like always looking over their shoulder, and they’re super scared. But My life has been made beautiful by the kindness of strangers.”
These experiences planted seeds that would eventually bloom with the completion of her epic journey around the planet. While on a visit to Bali, in February 2017, the idea to see the world came to her. She wanted to become the first black woman to visit every country. Thirty-three months later she had traversed the earth and visited 195 nation-states.
”I’m just a very curious person. I really wanted to see how people live all around the world,” explained Nabongo.
Now, she is on the precipice of publishing her first book, The Catch Me If You Can. Set to hit bookshelves on June 14, Nabongo’s book is filled with over 300 hundred images and 100 stories from 100 countries. According to Nabongo, readers can “expect to laugh, [they] can expect to cry, and [they] can expect to get some travel tips.”
When asked how this journey changed her, Nabongo paused to contemplate. “I think I’m more aware of everything around me. I’m more aware of how much plastic I use on a regular basis. I’m more aware of how much I consume in terms of like clothing, in terms of everything. I think this experience has really turned me away from Western ideals of success. And, I think it’s made me focus a lot more on my personal relationships and life and what that means,” said Nabongo.
Although she could regale an audience with stories about her adventures for hours, Nabongo believes there is a single takeaway--be a good neighbor. “I really think that if we could all get to a place where we could literally treat every stranger like our best friend, that would be a perfect Utopia. When people read the book, I mean, for the most part, I hope that people think differently about the world,” said Nabongo.
Nabongo has been featured in National Geographic, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, and CNN. To read her Catch Me If You Can blog, visit thecatchmeifyoucan.com.