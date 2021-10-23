Anchorage Community Theatre’s 69th season opens with FRANKENSTEIN: The Radio Play of Mary Shelley’s famous novel, written by Philip Grecian. The 1818 novel, which delves into human connection, hubris, and the ruthless pursuit of knowledge, is considered by many to be the first work in the genre of science fiction.
This chilling tale stays true to Mary Shelley’s gothic classic, but the twist in this production lies in the style of a radio play. Philip Grecian’s adaptation re-creates an old-time, 1940s-style radio show. Listener discretion is advised as there are some disturbing moments.
Stefan Morin takes on the role of Victor Frankenstein and Scott Rhode plays the Creature in this retelling of the famous story. Directed by Matt Fernandez.
FRANKENSTEIN: The Radio Play airs on 90.3 KNBA on October 31, 2021 at 7pm. This show will also be streaming online through Anchorage Community Theatre’s YouTube channel on October 29, 2021. This play is free of charge however, donations are accepted. Thank you for keeping community theatre alive in Anchorage through your generous support! Call (907) 344-4713 for individual information or visit www.actalaska.org/donate to donate to ACT.
Upcoming ACT shows:
HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES
BY HEIDI MCELRATH & NATHAN KESSLER-JEFFREY
DIRECTED BY JANA LAGE
CAST LIST
Bertie Wooster - Gina Joy LaFlamme
Reginald Jeeves - Todd Sherwood
Richard “Bingo” Little - John Coe
Claude Wooster - Tanner Eaton
Aunt Agatha - Shannon Post
Lady Bittlesham - Lucy MacCabe Connor
Mabel Goggin - Marrin Eighinger
Rehearsals will begin in mid/late October. This show will be streamed only.