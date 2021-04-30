Billy Idol has just been confirmed for the AT&T Concert Series at the 2021 Alaska State Fair, bringing the total number of confirmed acts to eight. The platinum-selling punk pioneer will take the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre stage on Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m.
During his career, this rock ‘n roll icon has racked up an extraordinary run of hits, including “White Wedding,” “Hot In The City,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh for Fantasy,” “Catch My Fall” and “To be A Lover,” in addition to the #1 “Mony Mony” and #2 “Cradle of Love.”
Tickets to Idol’s concert go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, along with tickets for acts Martina McBride, Michael Jr., Dashboard Confessional and Zach Williams, which were announced yesterday. Concert tickets will be available for purchase on the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org.
These newly announced artists join previously announced acts: Jon Pardi on August 28, The Guess Who on August 29, and Common Kings on September 2. Tickets for Pardi, Guess Who and Common Kings are currently available for purchase at alaskastatefair.org.
Concert-goers have the option to purchase concert-only tickets or tickets including Fair admission. The included admission is at a discounted price and good any day of the Fair. Concert tickets including Fair admission must be purchased by August 25. Details on ticket options and pricing are available on the Fair website. Convenience fees apply on all concert ticket purchases.