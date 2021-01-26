Artistry, Power, Fitness!
Join internationally renowned Maestro Michelangelo Canale for this unique Master Class experience in classical ballet. Open to dancers Intermediate through Professional. Are you looking for ballet classes on an advanced level? Join us at Open Space! Learn the secrets of the pros on how to beat, jump, and turn with confidence! Take your technique to the next level or just take class to keep in shape.
Michelangelo Canale
Michelangelo Canale - Internationally recognized for his outstanding artistic eye, Maestro Michelangelo is an alumni of The Juilliard School, a graduate and former dancer of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and an Artistic Director of Ballet.
Saturday • February 20
5:00pm - 6:30pm
Doors open at 4:30pm
Sunday • February 21
2:30pm - 4:00
Doors open at 2:00pm
Space is very limited.
$25, first 4 to Register / $35, 5+
Reserve your place today!
Email: info@alaskaballet.org or Call: 907.243.6736
Master Class Location
630 E. 57th Place 2nd Floor
Anchorage Alaska 99518
