By O’Hara Shipe
Always in a non-descript vest and a t-shirt rooted in graphic novel fandom; Nathan Shafer doesn’t attract much attention. That is until you get him talking. Once he is engaged, what ensues is a verbal menagerie the likes of which would make Victor Hugo blush.
“I’ve always been neurodivergent. People just never really know what to make of me,” admits Shafer.
However, it is Shafer’s intellectual ferocity that has propelled him into rarefied light. You just have to know where the light switch is to find him.
The son of a military ambassador, Shafer spent much of his childhood living overseas. Because of his father’s position, Shafer wasn’t allowed to attend ambassador schools but that didn’t prevent him from developing a taste for all things international. As a teen, Shafer fell in love with early French sci-fi writers like Alfred Jarry, Remy de Gourmand, and Comte de Lautréamont.
“I was also reading Dada literature for pleasure because that’s what I was actually drawn to. It made me strange. I was definitely a weird kid,” says Shafer with a shrug.
An artistic and literary movement that emerged in Zürich in 1916, Dadaism was created out of opposition to World War I. At its core, Dadaism was a group of artists banded together to challenge nationalism, rationalism, materialism, and other threatening “isms” through performances, poetry, manifestoes, and other public displays. Although Shafer had never experienced the horrors of war, he connected with the notion that art could be both political and subversive. It was that realization, as well as a healthy dose of skepticism when it comes to “normal,” that shaped Shafer’s artistic career.
After graduating from Rutgers in 2006 with an MFA in New Media, Shafer and his wife, Joelle hit the road to form their own artist collectives: Meme-Rider Media Team and Manifest.AR. With creative support from a growing international group of conceptual artists, Shafer took his early work to new heights with the help of augmented reality.
“At first, it was pretty small group. I mean, it’s basically a conceptual art group that turned into a digital media group. So we’re kind of computer nerds and artists at the same time,” says Shafer.
The combination of post-war literary influences, subversive art, and tech know-how, led Shafer to create an immersive comic book called Wintermoot. The comic which spans several generations is a series of interconnected tales of supernatural people from all over Alaska. Through a collaboration with other Alaskan artists, the project brings together over 30 languages and cultures. The augmented graphic novel also comes with a phone app that enables readers to tangibly experience Shafer’s world.
Now on its fourth iteration, Wintermoot was awarded a Creative Capital grant in 2020. To put it in perspective, Shafer was one of 41 artists out of 6,000 applicants to receive funding.
“When I got the call from Creative Capital I was making fry bread with my [Wendell Middle School] students. I was trying not to cry and I think I said something like, ‘I can’t talk right now because I am making fry bread with my autistic students.’ I think it took a few days to really sink in,” explains Shafer.
After years of artistic anonymity the likes of which only Bansky could appreciate, Shafer had finally achieved the recognition he deserved. Ironically, he also applied for a Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Grant with the same project and was denied.
“I’ve always created in the background and people are very skeptical when I tell them about some of the inventions I’ve developed over the years. I think Alaskan artists always carry a sense of ‘there are better artists outside of the state’ around with them. But I feel that the reason I won a Creative Capital grant was because I let go of that idea. To truly be successful, you have to shed the jealousy and desire for notoriety. I mean, it’s still nice to be recognized but that isn’t what makes a real difference in your career. It’s how you pay it forward,” says Shafer.
You can find Wintermoot and many of Shafer’s other projects on his website at nshafer.com.
Backstories is part of a by-weekly column telling the stories of Alaskans in 750 words or less.