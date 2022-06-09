If you’ve ever been at Williwaw Social on a Friday night, you’ve likely seen a green-haired typhoon zipping past you at incredible speeds. The person behind the blur of motion is Mackenzie “Mac” Tubbs. Likely born in perpetual motion, Tubbs thrives in the chaotic and sometimes crazy world of arts and entertainment.
“It’s funny, but I started out as a psych major in college, but I soon realized that it was going to take me like 15 years to finally graduate and make money in that profession. So, I took a look at the things that I was passionate about – figuring out what people need and getting it to them – and I looked for ways I could turn that into a livliehood,” explains Tubbs.
Her uncanny ability to quickly discern a client’s needs turned into a professional job as a hospitality manager.
“I still remember one time when a band asked for ‘green towels,’ and I was pretty sure they were asking for weed, but a supervisor said they wanted actual green towels. I thought it was weird, but I picked them up and put them all over the room. When they got there, they were super confused. Luckily, I had a joint on hand just in case,” laughs Tubbs.
Although she still fields the occasional curve ball, Tubbs has excelled at making visiting artists feel like superstars.
“The artist experience in Alaska is always a really fun thing because a lot of people have never been here before, so I get to show them the best of the state. I always find ways to slip in local products like spruce tip beers or sap bitters. It’s a great way to support local businesses while also sharing all the things I love about Alaska,” says Tubbs.
Her passion for all things Alaskan doesn’t stop at artist hospitality either. She is also an avid thrift shopper and has a passion for great vintage clothing. Ever the entrepreneur, Tubbs has turned her Sunday shopping into a bonafide side hustle called Third Eye Finds.
“I really love that every piece of clothing has a story and a background. Sometimes you pick up a piece of clothing, and it has an immediate sentimental value,” says Tubbs. “I’m really into vintage graphic tees. It’s super rewarding when you find the exact right shirt for someone, and they get stoked because it not only fits but has an element of nostalgia.”
When you see Tubbs in action, it’s clear that Third Eye Finds is a cross-section of all the things she loves – catering to people, bringing happiness, and supporting small businesses.
“I’m still kind of amazed that I’ve found ways to turn all my hobbies into jobs,” says Tubbs with a characteristically huge smile before darting off to accomplish another task.
Backstories is part of a by-weekly column telling the stories of Alaskans in 750 words or less.