With Covid cases continuing to spike, 2020 art exhibitions and conferences have gravitated to Zoom-webinars, online art magazines, and renewed interest in reading actual books and show catalogs. Two tomes complement each other, illustrating man’s need for politics, power, and wealth through industry, which inevitably pollutes, causing the planet’s poorer inhabitants to suffer the most, while the rest are deluded into thinking they reside in a clean environment. It may surprise some, that those Impressionist paintings, which tourists flock to at major museums and then head to the gift shop to buy corresponding swag, depict Nineteenth century manufacturing and its waste too. Jarrige and Le Roux write, “Between 1899 and 1901, Claude Monet traveled to London three times to seek the play with light in the pollution fog of the city (J&L 134).”
‘Contamination of the Earth’ is an informative history about how the world got dirtied-up. Jarrige and Le Roux write, “The deleterious effects of human activities on the environment turned from local nuisances into global pollutions (J&L 330).” ‘Impressionism in the Age of Industry’, illustrates working classes who toiled in unsafe conditions equipped with inadequate tools, provided narratives for classic works. Shields writes, “In the mid-nineteenth century, technological innovations facilitated vast industrial growth in France. Steam power gave birth to the rapidly expanding railway system and to more efficient navigation waterways by steamboat. Newly enlarged and mechanized factories produced goods that were shipped by rail and water….For these vibrant artists, a landscape sliced by train tracks or a horizon dotted by smokestacks were potent symbols of an era, markers of modernity and progress (Shields 14).” This book highlights the artists who used the new synthetic pigments, in spite of being toxic.
While altering landscape and dirtying the air has been occurring since cave dwellers moved stones and lit firewood, industrialization with its side effects really got going in the European 1800s, cheered on by Christian thought insisting “that humans were masters or stewards over nature and were free to rationalize its exploitation (J&L 29).” Chemicals used in tanning leather, necessary for clothing, furniture, and harnesses, created detritus that was dumped into nearby waterways as was debris from grinding wheat, brewing beer, soap making, dyeing fabrics, and forging iron, etc. Mining and crushing ore also damaged the environment and laboring bodies too. Regulations were thought to impede progress and were routinely ignored. Scientists and medical consultants could be company owners or receivers of kickbacks too. Besides, the wealthy could always relocate.
In 1810, France established “the world’s first law on industrial pollutions, which sealed a new pact between industry and its environment, but also contributed to accepting and entrenching pollutions as an inevitable part of the new modernity (J&L 65).” Disinfectant agents like vinegar and quicklime, often irritating or poisonous, and new ways to ventilate, were thought to be prudent solutions. Doctors who understood ‘stale air’ was euphemistic for a death sentence, preached ‘morality’ to their patients instead (J&L 65, 69). As Jarrige and Le Roux write, “Gradually, these kinds of developments resulted in a greater tolerance for pollution, justifying its ubiquity in the name of economic liberalization and expanding wealth (J&L 72).”
In the mid-Eighteenth to mid-Nineteenth century with exploration and conquest of the New World, “Nature needed to be seconded to economic need, which adapted as elsewhere to forms of slavery to produce vast quantities of coffee, sugar, and cotton (J&L 74).” Jarrige and Le Roux explain, “In 1819, the House of Commons established a Select Committee to investigate industrial fumes, which was followed by a law (Taylor Act 1821) requiring steam engine owners to adopt smoke abatement processes that controlled emissions from their furnaces. In spite of initially resisting the new legislation, some industrialists came to embrace it; the controls served as incentive to improve their boilers’ combustion efficiencies, which increased productivity. The law, however, failed to prevent the growth of air pollution in Britain (J&L 82).” The French eager to stay competitive with the British were also lax about imposing restraints. Marseille doctor Fodéré was the first to coin the term ‘acid rain’ but often academics who wrote about industrial pollution were marginalized (J&L 85).
By 1914, “railroad lines extended more than one million kilometers around the world,” needing increasing amount of coal to fuel them (J&L 91). Although some industry could be pushed to outskirts of towns thanks to the iron horse, urban areas continued to be serviced by horsepower which produced tons of manure. Waterways continued to be dumping grounds--out of sight, out of mind was the norm.
It was thought factory fumes contained antiseptic properties. Catholic University of Lyon professor James Condamin claimed to have found hygienic properties in nearby Gier River, resulting from the dyeing industry saying, “These waters ‘saturated with acids and tannic materials’… would prevent ‘typhoid fever’ and contribute to sanitizing the river (J&L 121).” By the end of the Nineteenth century Global Warming was a thing vocalized, and like today couched in denial (J&L131). However, J.M.W. Turner painted ‘Rain, Steam and Speed- the Great Western Railway’ 1844, applauding ingenuity and ignoring consequences, while William Morris, and John Ruskin “condemned the evils of industrialization and especially the fumes that vitiated the air of cities (J&L 133, 135).” By the mid-Nineteenth century ‘recycling’ became a buzz word as chemical and animal waste products began being used in farming — not always in a good way (J&L 165). The term ‘pollution’ entered into Nineteenth Century conversations (J&L 143).
Both World Wars and the Cold War pushed contamination to untold limits resulting in relaxing restrictive measures. The Great War was “the first highly polluting energy and chemical conflict” (J&L187).” The atomic bomb detonation as well as post-World War II nuclear testing didn’t help Earth’s cleanliness either (J&L 199). Post war pollution increased with consumer manufacturing demands, oil and gas exploration, and production of synthetics like rubber and plastics. Further torturing the Earth manifested itself in damming massive rivers, and using the ocean as the infinite dumpsite.
It wasn’t until the 1970s that some regulatory laws were passed but again often dismissed. Jarrige and Le Roux write, “This glut of legislation should not lead us into falsely thinking that environmental regulations became a priority. They remained on the back burner until the 1970s, and in the meantime tended to be very general, stop gap measures to address specific problems; in no way did they trouble themselves with hunting for the root of pollution problems or targeting dirty industrial sectors. In fact, the administrative framework that regulated industrial establishments was still a distant legacy of the 1810 law (J& L 266, 268).”
Sadly, Nixon’s foresighted 1970 Environmental Protection Act (EPA) has succumbed to decades of political maneuvering and thus weakening (J&L 290). According to Harvard’s 1991- Porter hypothesis, “environmental regulations can both reduce pollution, and not threaten corporate profits (J&L 326).” Let’s hope the Biden/Harris administration will return to the Paris Agreement, 2015. As Billy Joel sings, “We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning (Joel 1989).”
Artists are ambassadors depicting Earth in all its filth and visually offering hope. Jarrige and Le Roux detailed history of Earthly pollution complements Shield’s book which illustrates paradoxes of progress and are both great to gift this holiday season while staying home to minimize Covid’s surge.
Mini Sleuth: ‘The Contamination of the Earth’ by François Jarrige and Thomas Le Roux and ‘Impressionism in the Age of Industry’ Ed. by Caroline Shields are on Amazon.
Jean Bundy AICA-INT. is Climate Envoy
Email: 38144@alaska.net