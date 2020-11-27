With the Biden/Harris administration expected to rejoin the ‘Paris Agreement’, ecology groups are lining up, waiting to draw down pollutants. Here’s an excerpt I’m scheduled to read at a Zoom-Istanbul conference, Thanksgiving weekend.
Throughout Eight Arctic countries, six women artists living in the North contextualize Global Warming. Christie’s Julie Reiss relates, “vast repercussions of global climate change are difficult to grasp…and individual artistic responses can effectively break it down to a more comprehensible scale (Reiss vi).” For centuries Arctic women not only were gatherers/procreators, but support staff to subsistence hunter men. Today’s aesthetically skilled Northern women have modern conveniences, allowing more time to make fine art, still reflecting ancient craftsmanship. Descendants of Northern women and those who moved northward are interpreting the Arctic as ecological nurturers too.
The North is not without ambiguities. University of Quebec’s Daniel Chartier writes, “Over the centuries, artists and writers of the Western World have imagined and represented the cold world….the ‘North’ is [still] the product of a dual gaze, from the outside and from the inside…with little consideration for the cultures.” Aware of shrinking ice, outsiders, scientists, and artists now include tourists who want to experience the paradoxical North. Traveling/spending throughout the Arctic, including the purchase of regional art, bolsters local economies, but not without challenges--trash and carbon footprints accumulate with some admonishing visitors. Since the boom in local Indigenous art, knock-offs have surfaced. Fakes are often made from plastics, adding to pollution.
Presented: six Northern women aesthetically address Climate Change through place subsistence, and emancipation bringing to light—Global Warming visualized by artists.
From Iceland, Ásthildur Jónsdóttir’s ‘Arctic Aesthetics, 2019’ is a hand stitched/painted cloth of the Eight countries located within the Arctic Circle, explaining she wanted to be “involved with issues concerning the ecology of the planet….[and to encourage engagement] in the beauty of the Arctic, both physically and psychologically.” Not mass-produced by printing, this chart is a layering of needlecraft over a contemporary landscape. Most maps are shown from the vantage point of the equator where notable historic travel, transportation and colonial entrepreneurship occurred. Looking at the world from the top down disorients, but ultimately creates a greater sensitivity for this region and its importance to the rest of the Globe, in light of accelerated melting.
2. From University of Lapland: Elina Härkönen, Miia Mäkinen, Maria Huhmarniemi, Jari Rinne’s ‘Shared Woollen Patterns, 2019’ depict centuries of Scandinavian yarns spun for survival. Most Westerners buy knitted goods, or knit recreationally. Professors explain, “The pieces were collected in collaboration with knitters around the Arctic, who have shared their knowledge of their regional knitting traditions….Attached together, the pieces show similarities and differences between traditions.” This art marries needed skills with regional pride of place, and preservation of environments. However, sensitivity about when to appropriate Northern designs requires schooling.
3. From Norway: Aslaug M. Juliussen’s ‘Multiple Stitches-Sight in Absence, 2016-2017’ could be actual or metaphorical gateways. Woven, drawn/painted, embroidered they resemble nomadic Sámi portable doors, or just fiber work. Loosely hung, they beckon visitation, while joining both outdoor and indoor spaces, connecting the ancient and modern worlds that collide. Juliussen spent twenty-two years helping her family herd (eat and wear) reindeer, acquiring inspirational art materials along with oral histories from women workers who engaged in “collecting, rinsing, cooking, drying, sorting, and packing (Juliussen 16).” These unique experiences situate her projects within Sámi culture, embedded in the seasonal cycles of reindeer. Juliussen feels, “The materials, once part of a living animal, are brought to life again in her art. (Juliussen 41).”
4. University of Alaska’s Alanna De Rocchi’s, ‘Emaciated Polar Bear, 2019’ drags its starving body as it resists gasping for a final breath. DeRocchi writes, “My ceramic work [brings] attention to how my subjects exist as objects, despite their animal, landscape, or domestic subject matter.” Derocchi’s stark sentient rendering retains aura as it exudes pain and ultimate loss not only for the true Polar Bear and its shrinking habitat, but for our loss as humans slipping away from that which is our place too.
5. Holland’s Ellis Doeven’s ‘Still Life on the Ice, 2017’ updates Caspar David Friedrich’s painting ‘Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog, 1818’. Dutch photographer Doeven traveled to Point Hope, Alaska snapping the landscape and its residents. And like a Hollywood romance, she returned six months later to be with Art Oomituk Jr. They now divide time between Amsterdam and Point Hope. In Friedrich’s painting the coat wraps a gentleman who steadies himself with his cane, as he looks out onto the subliminal churn. In Doeven’s photo the cane is a long blubber knife, plunged haphazardly into ice detached from its user, who apparently left his jacket. Here vanishing and absence rely not to verbiage, but directly upon the artist’s picture, to not see loss but expansion beyond the Friedrich painting, updating the narrative: a whale hunt/harvest, blood soaked clothing. Environmental stewardship vs. forbidding all whale killing moves beyond the mere sublime, as the viewer ponders absence of the whaler and whale.
6. Alison Bremner’s ‘Totem Pole, 2019’ contrasts with a 1949 photo of a female tourist insensitively sitting atop a Totem Pole (Tongass Historical). Bremner is a Southeast Alaska Tlingit artist, and one of few women to have carved a Totem Pole. Totem Poles are oral histories, sign posts of individual clans (Tlingit and Haida) found in Alaska’s panhandle (and in Canada). These structures are, “mortuary and memorial poles for the dead, heraldic poles that recall stories of clan history (Moore 6).” The wood used grew in the Tongass National Forest, largest in the US and in constant danger of being over harvested. Bremner’s Totem Pole stands for preservation of Indigenous customs: revitalizing the Tlingit language, and creating works for traditional and ceremonial use as well as modernizing designs by women artists.
These six Northern women artists embed Climate Change into their art as earthly custodial aesthetic messengers.
Mini Sleuth: ‘Art, Theory and Practice in the Anthropocene’ by Julie Reiss’, ‘Proud Raven Panting Wolf’ by Emily Moore’, ‘Aslaug M. Juliussen Intersections’ all on Amazon; ‘Maktak and Gasoline’ by Ellis Doeven at Anchorage Museum Store or www.ellisdoeven.com.
Jean Bundy is the AICA-INT. Envoy for Climate Change
