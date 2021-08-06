Native Movement and UAF Department of Theatre and Film are collaborating on a new intensive filmmaking opportunity, and applications are being accepted now for the Alaska Native Filmmaker Intensive: Stories for Climate Justice. This is an all-expenses paid fellowship opportunity aimed to help Alaska Native storytellers expand into digital media production. Applicants must be 18 years or older, Alaska Native, and eager to expand their storytelling skills. Applications are being accepted until Aug 9, 2021. To apply please visit: https://www.nativemovement.org/filmintensive
This inaugural Alaska Native Filmmakers Intensive will help Alaska Native storytellers develop camera, audio, lighting, and editing techniques. Participants will connect with expert filmmakers active in Indigenous Media, and build a foundation for future creative storytelling endeavors.
The theme of this year’s session will be “Stories for Climate Justice.” We encourage all participants to reflect on their relationship with their homes, their lands, and their cultures, as we adapt to a changing climate, and fight to protect the communities that we love most. Students will also receive trainings on Climate Justice, action and advocacy, as they increase their communication and narrative framing skills.
Participants will connect with Indigenous film professionals and have the opportunity to grow relationships with mentors in the industry. There will additionally be film screening opportunities available for participants at a number of Indigenous gatherings, from local to international.
“As our Alaska Native ways of life continue to be threatened by catastrophic climate change, we see how imperative it is to tell our first hand stories, but also, to express our hope and the reasons why we want to protect our homelands. From an industry perspective, Alaska has increasing interest from outside film and media makers, and we want to build our capacity to tell our own stories.” - Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Filmmakers Intensive Faculty Member
PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE:
- A monetary stipend
- 3 UAF College Credits (pass/fail course limited to acceptance into program)
- Filmmaking Skills
- Access to professional filmmaking equipment
- Connections to experts in media making
- Travel, housing, food costs covered during the in-person Fairbanks session
“We can’t serve Alaska without focusing our efforts on Alaskan storytellers first. Our film program continues to nurture, support, and produce content by Alaska Native filmmakers toward this end. This course will be a unique opportunity to dive deeply into the filmmaking process with experts by your side.” - Maya Salganek, Filmmakers Intensive Faculty Member/ Associate Professor of Film and Video Arts, University of Alaska Fairbanks
“The true story of climate change is constantly hidden by industry interests, bipartisan politics, and disinterest. The true story of climate is a story of people. We are in a time of deep crisis, and we who live closest to the land know the realities of melting permafrost, rising weather temperatures, and threatened subsistence patterns. It is time that our community voices are elevated, amplified, and listened to.” - Ruth Miller, Native Movement Climate Justice Director
Publicity and more information contact:
Princess Johnson
- Native Movement
- Board Member & Trainer
- princesslucaj@gmail.com
- 907-687-0440
Maya Salganek
- University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Department of Theater and Film
- maya@alaska.edu
- 907-388-1080
Dates for Alaska Native Filmmakers Intensive 2021
- Virtual sessions: MWF September 27th - October 8th
- In-person (Fairbanks): Tuesday October 12 to Sunday October 17
- *Travel, housing, and food costs will be covered during the in-person session.
Additional partners of this program include: Vision Maker Media and Nia Tero Foundation
Native Movement is an Alaska Native and Native American non-profit organization. We are dedicated to building People Power, grounded in Indigenous values, for the health and well-being of Mother Earth and all her living beings.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Department of Theater and Film offers the only film and theatre degree program in Alaska. We have produced over 15 feature films with filmmakers around the country. Through teaching and production work, our department prepares students to succeed professionally in the Film and Theatre industries, while educating students across disciplines in the fundamental skills of collaboration, communication, and creativity.