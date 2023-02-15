Anchorage Symphony

Anchorage Symphony’s Hidden Treasures, Saturday, February 25, 2023, (7:30pm) in the Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. 

 Courtesy photo




A favorite piece of music is like an old friend. Always there for you, brings you comfort, and lifts your spirits. On Saturday, February 25th, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra is rediscovering some old friends and making new ones at their classic concert, Hidden Treasures. Audiences will get reacquainted with old favorites, including Mendelssohn's magical overture to The Fair Melusina and Beethoven's iconic Symphony No. 7, and may discover a new favorite in Louise Farrenc's bold and energetic Symphony No. 3.

Opening this special evening is an old friend, Felix Mendelssohn, yet a piece audiences might not be as familiar with, his Overture to The Fair Melusina. Mendelssohn was a composer, pianist, and organist in the early Romantic period who wrote several symphonies, concertos, chamber music, and pieces for piano and organ. He may be best known for his incidental music for Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, including his famous Wedding March.



