Nationwide, readers young and old will gather by their computers, tablets, phones and TVs to watch a historic reading of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel Fahrenheit 451, streamed over YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram at 12:30 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Anchorage Public Library, Youth Services Librarian Linda Klein is among forty readers from the country, including William Shatner (actor), Neil Gaiman (author), Marlon James (author), Marjorie Liu (author) and P. Djèlí Clark (author), bringing this relevant work to social media. The Library of Congress, the Los Angeles Public Library, and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, along with other public and university libraries nationwide have joined together to bring Bradbury’s historic novel to today’s audiences.
“Fahrenheit 451 was published in 1953, but its message is timeless, particularly in our current age of technology and media soundbites,” said Klein. “Bradbury explained that the book’s central idea is about the role of mindlessly consumed technology in society, and that it is not a substitute for literature and reading. This is a message close to myh heart as a librarian and a reader. Also inherent in the books are themes of censorship and intellectual freedom, and how literature can free our minds and hearts.”
The Read‐A‐Thon’s on‐camera readers pre‐recorded a short segment of Fahrenheit 451.
Those segments have been compiled into one continuous reading of the entire book, creating four hours of thought‐provoking entertainment.
Join the local discussion at the Anchorage Public Library Facebook Event Page.
The event is produced and directed by Emmy Award winner Lawrence Schiller for the Ray Bradbury Foundation and the Ray Bradbury Literary Works, LLC.
View the entire reading on RayBradburyReadAThon.com.
Fahrenheit 451, a cautionary dystopian tale about the cost of apathy and the power of curiosity, is one of the most checked‐out books at libraries throughout the United States.
Viewers of the Read‐A‐Thon will discover‐‐or rediscover‐‐this redemptive story that is as powerful today as it was when it was first written.
After the initial broadcast, the Read‐A‐Thon will be available until September 5, 2020.