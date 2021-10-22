Royal Wood
7:30 p.m. Friday Nov, 5, Discovery Theatre
Comforting and soul-soothing, the sounds of singer-songwriter Royal Wood feel like the warm embrace of an old friend or the sweetness of a first kiss. It’s fitting for the Toronto-based musician and producer, who’s always marveled at the mystery and beauty of life.
Growing up in a musical household, multi-instrumentalist Royal developed his musical and storytelling talents early, earning iTunes Songwriter of the Year and drawing comparisons to Randy Newman, Jeff Buckley, and Rufus Wainwright. Now with over a dozen albums, multiple Juno nominations (the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy), shared stages with David Gray and being Bonnie Raitt's "very special guest" on her national Canadian tour under his belt, he’s celebrating “the most important reason we live now more than ever – to love and to be loved.”
Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale now starting at $40.75 and are available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org
Chris Thile
7:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 12, Atwood Concert Hall
Virtuoso mandolinist Chris Thile seems to defy the laws of physics, making the 8-stringed instrument sound like an orchestra. The MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been a leading musician of his generation – Thile co-founded the acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion). With his most recent solo album, Laysongs, he shares a snapshot of life during the pandemic: just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin. In exploring topics of temptations and faith (or lack thereof), Thile shows us that the greatest spiritual sustenance comes from communion with others. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale now starting at $38.50 and are available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org
Lúnasa — An Irish Solstice Celebration
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Atwood Concert Hall
Called "the hottest Irish acoustic band on the planet" by the Irish Times, Lúnasa will take you on a revelrous ride across the misty moors for a winter solstice celebration. Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa embraces the Emerald Isle’s top musical talents: bassist Trevor Hutchinson (The Waterboys), piper Cillian Vallely (Riverdance), flute player Kevin Crawford, fiddler Colin Farrell, guitarist Patrick Doocey and special guest vocalist and guitarist Dave Curley. Since the seeds of this Irish music dream team were sown in 1997, their complex arrangements and unique sound have reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. “Anybody who listens can’t help but find them contagious” -Billboard. With over 2,000 shows in 36 countries, they’ve cemented themselves at the forefront of contemporary Irish music. Gather around with Lúnasa to celebrate the returning of the light and brighter seasons ahead. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets start at $38.50 and will be on sale November 2 through CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org
International Guitar Night XXII
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 14-15, Discovery Theatre
After back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows in Anchorage, fan favorite International Guitar Night resurfaces with an inspiring new cast of guitar luminaries. Now in its 22nd year, this mobile guitar festival leaves audiences across the globe awe-struck with solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the boundless virtuosity and diversity of acoustic guitar. Germany’s Latin Swing master Lulo Reinhardt returns as host, joined by a phenomenal lineup: contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones from Australia, 22-year-old two-hand “tapper” Alexander Misko from Russia, and brilliant Italian jazz guitarist and vocalist Eleanora “Lele” Strino. Get ready for a riveting around-the-world tour with the United Nations of guitar powerhouses. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
The Second City
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Atwood Concert Hall
For over 60 years, The Second City’s cutting-edge comedy has launched the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Now the newest crop of rising stars is out of their Zoom and returning to the outside world for an evening full of the live and in-your-face entertainment Netflix can’t provide. From sketch comedy to original songs to world-famous improv, The Second City will leave you rolling in the aisles. Come see why The Second City is second to none. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
Jake Shimabukuro
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Atwood Concert Hall
If you’ve seen Jake Shimabukuro’s electric, sold-out shows before, you know there isn’t a style he can’t play. And he explores this endless versatility on the underdog of instruments: the ukulele. Since first picking up the four-stringed instrument at age four, Hawaii-born Shimabukuro (pronounced she-muh-boo-coo-ro) has gone from local phenom to YouTube sensation to headlining the world’s most prestigious venues, gaining millions of admirers and inspiring a new generation of ukulele players along the way. In Jake’s words, “If everyone played the ukulele, this world would be a much happier place.” Drawing monster sounds from the tiny instrument, Jake’s taken the heretofore underappreciated uke to new frontiers. The LA Times proclaimed him “The Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele” and Rolling Stone calls him a “musical hero.” Known for his masterful interpretations of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and other iconic songs, his most recent album Jake & Friends features reimagined collaborations with his own musical heroes, such as Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, and Jimmy Buffett. With his gentle attitude and transcendental skills, Jake Shimabukuro will inspire you to kick back, stop worrying, and start strumming. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
STOMP
Feb. 1-6, Atwood Concert Hall
Brooms synchronize into a sweeping orchestra, Zippo lighters create a fiery fugue, and wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. Broadway’s literal smash hit STOMP returns to Anchorage, fusing high-voltage dance, music and theatre into one electrifying rhythm. Since its beginnings as a street performance over 20 years ago, STOMP has become an international percussion sensation, thrilling over 20 million people on 6 continents. Inventive and invigorating, the kinetic troupe uses everything but conventional instruments – matchboxes, garbage cans, even hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent beats. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises. It’s safe to say you’ll never look at shopping carts or plumbing fixtures the same way. “An indescribable primal journey” (Chicago Tribune), STOMP “finds beautiful noises in the strangest places” (USA Today). Come to STOMP and see what all the noise is about. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets start at $47 will be on sale November 2 through CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org
The Moth Mainstage
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Atwood Concert Hall
The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. The Moth Mainstage shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. When The Moth comes to Anchorage, we laugh, cry, bond with a theater full of strangers, and are inspired to think about the powerful stories in each and every one of us.Honest, funny, and poignant, The Moth celebrates the raconteur, who breathes fire into true tales of ordinary life, and the storytelling novice, who’s lived through something extraordinary and yearns to share it. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
Talisk
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Discovery Theatre
In just five years, Scottish firebrands Talisk have stunned audiences and critics worldwide with their explosively energetic yet artfully woven sound. Talisk’s top-notch instrumental wizards don’t just play folk music – they take it to another realm. The Glasgow acoustic trio of Mohsen Amini (BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Musician of the Year 2018), Hayley Keenan, and Graeme Armstrong fuse concertina (a small accordion-like instrument), fiddle, and guitar into an enthralling trinity that’s earned them a die-hard festival following and a No.1 album on the iTunes world music charts. Fresh, fun, and full of oomph – you’d never think a concertina could rock so hard. When Talisk performs live, there’s visceral human joy pumping that “literally, drags an audience out of its seats.” -The Glasgow Herald. Don’t fiddle around…see Talisk blast traditional into the future, right here and now. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
Straight No Chaser
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5, Atwood Concert Hall
If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of college students in khakis singing on ivied campuses...think again. Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They’ve emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 Gold Certified albums, over 2 million albums sold, and over a million concert attendees worldwide, including a sold-out show on their first Anchorage visit in 2017. Straight No Chaser is the real deal: the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor. Come see why so many fans are under the influence of Straight No Chaser’s unforgettable live shows. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
Meow Meow
7:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 18, Discovery Theatre
Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences worldwide. The spectacular, crowd-surfing empress embodies a new kind of 21st century cabaret – with plenty of sensational singing, witty banter, and sass for days. The chanteuse-comedienne’s innovative works have even been curated by David Bowie and Mikhail Baryshnikov. “There is, in fact, nothing that this woman cannot do,” raved The Telegraph UK. Her velvety voice will leave you stunned speechless one moment and roaring with laughter the next. Don’t wait – this combustibly talented tour de force sells out everywhere from Lincoln Center to London’s West End. If you love Liza, Bette, or Pink Martini, you must spend an evening of pure chaos with Meow Meow.Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
The Small Glories
7:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 25, Discovery Theatre
Can two singer-songwriters be better than one? Yes, if those two are Cara Luft and JD Edwards of The Small Glories, a folk-roots powerhouse duo planted on the Canadian Prairies. Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, this musical tour-de-force could almost make you believe in fate. “Luft is a Wailin’ Jennys alum whose work on the clawhammer banjo is to die for, while Edwards’ guitar and vocal harmonies deepen and enrich the duo’s sound.”-NPR Music. However, a Small Glories performance is really about what happens in-between songs. With stage banter that’s somewhere between slapstick and sermon, these veteran singer-songwriters make time disappear, rooms shrink, and audiences feel as if they’re right on stage. Their innate chemistry – labeled the “Lennon-McCartney syndrome” by Americana UK, results in a live show that’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious, as finger-picking proficient as it is relatable, and as Canadian as, well…it’s very Canadian. Brace yourself: The Small Glories put on a show you really won’t want to end. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
BeauSoleil
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 2, Atwood Concert Hall
This year, Mardi Gras falls on a Saturday…or at least that’s what it feels like when BeauSoleil comes to Anchorage. Their distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, Zydeco, and bluegrass, captivating listeners from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to Carnegie Hall. Born out of rich Acadian ancestry (the name means “beautiful sun”) and driven by iconic bandleader Michael Doucet, Beausoleil’s bright, invigorating rhythms have inspired audiences to smile, dance, and let the good times roll for over 45 years. From appearances at the Super Bowl and HBO’s hit show “Treme” to capturing multiple GRAMMY® Awards, BeauSoleil’s farewell tour One Last Time — Au Revoir! celebrates the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet. Boogie on down to experience Louisiana’s hottest export since Tabasco sauce. “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!”
Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
The King and I
Apr. 26-May 1, Atwood Concert Hall
Two worlds collide in this glorious Rodgers and Hammerstein gem. Set in 1860s Bangkok, this musical marvel tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher who travels to Siam to teach his children. Their clash of wills leads to compromise – and eventually love – through iconic moments and memorable songs like “Getting To Know You,” “Whistle a Happy Tune,” and “Shall We Dance.” The King and I will leave you humming and floating on an uplifting message of openness and respect, whether you’re swept away for the first time or getting to know this classic again. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
Postmodern Jukebox
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Atwood Concert Hall
Now that’s what I call vintage. Postmodern Jukebox, the time-bending musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine,” is set to make the ‘20s roar again with the most sensational party this side of The Great Gatsby. In less than a decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from creator Scott Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Queens to a worldwide phenomenon, performing in 60 countries and amassing zillions of YouTube views (probably not but who’s counting). After dazzling Anchorage with sold-out shows in the Before Times of 2015 and 2017, PMJ’s rotating squad of multi-talented musicians claps back with The Grand Reopening Tour, thrilling music-starved audiences with some of modern music’s biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras. Think Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” transformed into a tango, Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” as a flapper anthem, and “My Heart Will Go On” revamped into a 1950s Jackie Wilson track. So dust off your turntable, fix yourself a drink, and make music history – right here in Anchorage. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org
The Piano Guys
2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Atwood Concert Hall
With their serendipitous start in a small-town Utah piano shop, four dads set out to make a positive impact all over the world through music videos. That shared purpose struck a chord, and their stunning, self-made videos parlayed The Piano Guys into more than 1 billion YouTube views, six albums, a PBS special, and a concert empire. After two sold-out shows in Anchorage in 2014, The Piano Guys return to Alaska to bring their original mashups of classical crossovers to Anchorage.
Pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson have been performing together since 2011. Their inventive arrangements of classical and pop songs from the catalogs of Bach to Bruno Mars to BTS result in performances that are simultaneously quirky, poignant, and presented with panache. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association.Tickets on sale now starting at $38.50 and are available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org
David Sedaris
7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Atwood Concert Hall
David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers “Calypso,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” and regular National Public Radio (NPR) contributor, returns to Anchorage for one night only following the release of his newest books “The Best of Me” and “A Carnival of Snackery.” Over the past 30 years, Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. Wielding sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness, and proves that he’s one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. Join David Sedaris for an evening and see what’s so funny. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets on sale soon, more information at anchorageconcerts.org