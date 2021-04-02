Starting this Easter Sunday ACT will showcase its virtual children’s musical Super Happy Awesome News! with American Sign Language interpretation. This show was the the second Virtual Children’s Musical in it’s 67th season, written by Jessica Penzias, with music and lyrics by Denver Casado.
Super Happy Awesome News! follows the sibling rivalry over who can air the happiest news possible on the air. This is a hilarious comparison to our modern media sung by local children and teens. Scenes were all captured on the actor’s smart devises as they quarantined during COVID-19. This fun new musical for all ages was directed by Devin Merilatt, with musical direction by Chera Boom. ASL interpreters are Nikki Larson and Andree Howard.
Super Happy Awesome News in ASL! Streams on ACT’s YouTube channel from April 4th – 31st. This play if free and open to the public.
Call (907) 344-4713 or visit www.actalaska.org for individual information.