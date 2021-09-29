Join the team of the ANC Zine Fair for an informal gathering at Bivy on Friday October 1, 2021 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The ANC Zine Fair is an annual, artist-lead gathering of independent zine-makers, pub lishers, print-makers, and activists in Anchorage, Alaska.
Organized through a mutual love for zines, books, and other forms of printed media, the ANC Zine Fair strives to celebrate and strengthen self-published culture in an inclusive, community-focused, exhibition and marketplace.
This year the ANC Zine Fair occurs again in the month of December both online and in person with marketplaces, exhibitions, workshops and events at various locations in An chorage.
The ANC Zine Fair team invites you at Bivy two months before the fair begins to learn more about how to get involved as an artist, maker, amateur, organization or volunteer, as well as to share and propose your ideas for this year’s fair. During this occasion you can also learn more about what kind of support you can receive from the AK Bookmobile and Tent City Press in the development of your self-published project.
The AK Bookmobile is parked outside Bivy, where you can see Levi Werner’s recently carved linoleum floor, that for the occasion the artist uses for making prints from the floor.
This event is in collaboration between the ANC Zine Fair team, including the AK Bookmo bile, Tent City Press and Bivy.