“I’ve got this friend Newt," one of Brendan Jones’ characters states in a line that provides the title for his 2016 debut novel. "He has this idea that the state’s on one continuous wash cycle. The Alaskan laundry. That’s what he calls it. Everyone coming north to get clean of their past.”
The phrase Alaskan laundry “was something I overheard on the docks,” Jones said from his home in Sitka recently. One day he heard a fisherman “saying how the whole state is just a big washer on a continuous cycle, and so many people show up from the Lower 48 in order to get clean of their sins or what have you. And for better or worse they have their experiences in their time up here, and oftentimes they never go back down south.”
“I loved the image of this washing machine revolving around and around and offering folks the ability to start again and leave whatever they left behind,” Jones added. It’s something he has lived himself.
Jones’ first book, The Alaskan Laundry, follows the travails of Tara Marconi who comes north from Pennsylvania, reaching Southeast Alaska as fall descends upon the tiny fictional village of Port Anna. That sequence is echoed in his recently published young adult novel Whispering Alaska, when twin sisters Nicky and Josie Hall, along with their recently widowed father, board a ferry to another made-up town, Jackson Cove.
Those two opening scenes, which lovingly describe the storm-tortured beauty of Southeast Alaska, reflect Jones’ feelings about his home. “There’s something that gets me every single time.”
In both books, the settings are based on Sitka, where Jones arrived in 1997 as winter was closing in. He was an East Coast urbanite from Pennsylvania and was attending Columbia University in New York City. He came to Alaska to earn money for school and found himself receiving an education that most colleges can’t offer.
“That first year I lived in the woods for eight months, just outside of Sitka,” Jones recalled. “First in a tent that I burned down because I was a city boy and I had no idea what I was doing. And then I built my own little structure.”
The tent fire, which inspired a scene in The Alaskan Laundry, came while he was working in commercial fisheries and other labor-intensive industries and discovering aspects of himself he hadn’t previously known about.“Certainly living in the woods is sort of a self-created initiation to undergo. It was really important for me.”
After working in Sitka, Jones headed to England for Oxford, where he received his B.A. in modern languages, “which at Oxford starts in the fourteenth century,” he noted. Under Oxford’s system, a B.A. “matures, as they call it, into an M.A.” after five years, a feature that has aided him well in subsequent endeavors, including a 2019 Fulbright scholarship in Irkutsk, Siberia.
After graduating, Jones returned to Pennsylvania, but Alaska kept beckoning. In 2011 he returned to Sitka, joined the Carpenters Union, met his wife, “and the rest is history I guess.”
Jones said he didn’t set out to be a novelist. “It was poetry that first had my heart. The book that just knocked me for a loop was Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke, which I read at the age of twelve. I was never the same since. I divide my life into before and after reading that book.” He said he turned to fiction because “you can’t make any money writing poetry unless you teach. Novels are easier to sell, and newspaper articles are even easier to sell than that.”
The Alaskan Laundry, which he described as “kind of a love letter back to the state and to Sitka,” was a breakout success, garnering positive reviews across the country and beyond. “It’s been really pleasing to see that book take on a life of its own and to get messages from people saying they found this book and they feel like it’s introduced them to an Alaska they didn’t know existed. It’s given them this new awareness, which I think is what literature does when it’s doing its work.”
While The Alaskan Laundry sprang from personal experiences, Jones said Whispering Alaska originated with his editor at Random House. “She had almost this vision of twins going from the East Coast to Alaska, and she had been looking for somebody to write it.”
The story centers around Nicky as she and Josie, who come to Alaska after their physician mother dies early in the Covid-19 pandemic. While they and their father confront their family’s tragedy, their new community is reeling under the loss of tourism revenue, and a nearby stand of old-growth forest is being eyed for clearcutting to feed the local mill and keep the town economically afloat. Both girls, each in their own way, decide to save the trees.
Battles over logging in the Tongass National Forest have been epic, and Jones doesn’t hide his personal views. But he doesn’t lecture his readers either. Recognizing how residents on both sides of the divide love their homes and communities and want to stay in them, he created pro-logging characters that are sympathetic rather than villainous. Even though it’s young adult fiction, he said he wanted his story to be “somewhat multi-layered, and to respect the intelligence of these kids that are reading, and not just give the typical kind of light and dark, Harry Potter good and evil type thing.”
It’s a mature approach, not always found in novels that could be described as “environmentalist.” It draws on Jones’ understanding of his town and the nuanced relationships between residents that are easily overlooked in the heat of emotional debates. Most people, Jones said, want what they sincerely believe to be best. He said he was trying to make clear to his young readers, “the different facets of a small community and how their edges are forced to soften once they push up against others.”
Jones began the book prior to the onset of the pandemic, but the outbreak of Covid-19 crystalized the story, giving Jones material for both character and plot developments, and lending the novel a sense of immediacy. He said he hopes his young daughters will find their own experiences reflected in the tale. “I wanted my kids to not only remember how difficult Covid was. But also, just how cool it was too. Being able to hunker down with the family and have cool experiences.”
As the pandemic appears to be stabilizing, if not receding, and normal life resumes, Jones is dividing his time between teaching both remotely and in-person and taking freelance jobs, while still pounding nails and fishing. “I like having the two worlds,” he said. “The writing and the physical world.”
Having taken a few spins through the Alaskan laundry himself, Jones said he “wanted to tell the story of this place which captured my heart and allowed me to move past things that were obstacles previously,” adding “that I could sustain myself [in Sitka] by putting words on a page and tell a story was great.”
Brendan Jones can be found on the web at https://www.brendanisaacjones.com/. He blogs at http://www.slowbuildadak.com/.