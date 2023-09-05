A total of 43 contestants participated in this year’s contest, according to Post. She said that she was thrilled to see so many youth participants which further encouraged her decision to add two new categories next year. The contest will start featuring a youth division, a group division, and an overall winner.
I think was a great turnout. It’s one of my favorite contests of the fair," ASF events coordinator Sara Post said.
Contestants dressed as fictional characters across mediums and original concepts made their way to the center stage one by one for evaluation by three judges. The audience and other contestants cheered loudly for each person who got on stage.
The Cosplay Contest coincides with Cosplay Day, one of several daily themes featured each day of the season. During Cosplay Day, visitors are encouraged to dress up in cosplay as they make their way across the grounds. Post said it makes the Fair feel vibrant and helps give visitors who haven't heard about the contest the chance to join in all the fun.
"What's great about Cosplay Day is that it's entertaining all over the fair because you can see characters like Pikachu walk by," Post said.
Danielle Green won this year's contest. She said that she was thrilled that the Fair hosts this contest and it's a great opportunity for Alaskan cosplay enthusiasts.
"I think it opens the gateway for more creativity and people to dress up as their favorite characters,” Green said.
Green was dressed as the Tim Burton version of the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" with her own original touches. Her costume was mostly handmade and she utilized items that she purchased from thrift stores. She said that she has been making her own costumes for the last two years and has many others.
"I figured the Mad Hatter was a good fit for the Fair," Green said.
Green said that she was impressed by her fellow contestants' costumes.
“I loved them. I think there was a lot of creativity, and there was a lot of time and effort which makes it a better experience for everyone," Green said.
Robin Eychaner and Brian Martin took second place for their “Lord of the Rings” costumes. Martin said that he enjoyed seeing all the different kinds of costumes.
“It was wonderful," Martin said.
This was Eychaner and Martin’s third time competing in this competition. Eychaner said that she was worried about the weather affecting the overall turnout, but she was happy to see so many different people of all ages sign up this year. She said that she really enjoyed seeing so many families participate.
“I love it. Everybody came out," Eychaner said.
Members of the 501 Legion: The Aurora Borealis Alaskan Garrison dressed as Storm Troopers and other characters from "Star Wars" offered high fives to each contestant as they excited the stage. Post said the 501st has been involved with Cosplay Day since the beginning and they bring a lot of joy to Fairgoers each year while fitting perfectly with the theme.
"They go hand in hand together," Post said.
Hunter and Axel Pyratt entered this year's contest as Storm Troopers. They excitedly rushed to greet their fellow Storm Troopers and a realistic R2D2 that moved around and made its iconic noises
"He was actually really robotic," Axel said.
Hunter and Axel's parents Jennifer and Josh Pyatt were thrilled that their sons had such a fun experience. Jennifer said it was their first time entering the contest and she appreciated the fact that the Fair hosts this event for all ages.
"It's pretty cool that a lot of kids got to participate,” Jennifer said.
501 Legion: The Aurora Borealis Alaskan Garrison events coordinator Brian Peterson said their group operates as a non-profit organization and they visit local hospitals and attend numerous events throughout the year- all while raising funds for charitable causes. Each year, the 501 raises funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation during their two visits to the Fair. He said they love participating in Cosplay Day and interacting with Fairgoers.
"Seeing other fans enjoying cosplay is good to see," Peterson said.