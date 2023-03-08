Jerome Hertel

Jerome Hertel is departing from the Alaska State Fair to work in Iowa.

 Jacob Mann/Frontiersman




Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel is stepping down from his position. He’s set to depart from Alaska to work as the CEO of the Clay County Fair in Spencer Iowa.

When Hertel reflected on his time with the Alaska State Fair, he said there were a lot of positive memories to look back on. He said one of his favorite aspects of being a part of the Fair has always been putting on a great season to make everyone happy.



