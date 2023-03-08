Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel is stepping down from his position. He’s set to depart from Alaska to work as the CEO of the Clay County Fair in Spencer Iowa.
When Hertel reflected on his time with the Alaska State Fair, he said there were a lot of positive memories to look back on. He said one of his favorite aspects of being a part of the Fair has always been putting on a great season to make everyone happy.
"It's always fun to watch people have a good time," Hertel said. "We're trying to make the Fair one of those lifetime memories that you sketch in your mind."
Hertel said that he's proud of the various feats their team has been able to accomplish over the years, ranging from general ground improvements and major additions such as The Gathering Place.
Hertel said that navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic was the most difficult challenge the Fair has ever faced. He said they not only rose to the challenge but they manage to emerge even stronger than ever.
"We were able to keep the stuff on full time so when we were ready to open, we could bring the Fair back in all its glory in 2022 and then again in 2022. The last two years have been exceptional for the Fair," Hertel said.
According to Hertel, the Fair is in one of the most financially secure positions it's ever been in.
"That makes me feel good," Hertel said.
Hertel will aid the ASF board of directors’ efforts finding a replacement CEO. ASF Board President, Kristy Bernier indicated that the board is working to fill the position as soon as possible, and she expects a successful 2023 season.
“We’ll be ready when the doors open.” Bernier said.