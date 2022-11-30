Near the end of his 2019 memoir “Learning the Ropes,” Mike Gordon writes, “moderation has never been my strong suit.” Those seven words pretty well summarize a life spent doing just about everything imaginable except perhaps sitting still.
Gordon is best known for founding Chilkoot Charlie’s the sprawling, nationally-renowned Spenard nightclub that has been an Anchorage landmark for over half a century. He also made news for several years as he sought to become the first Alaskan to scale the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each of the planet’s seven continents. He’s left his mark on Alaska in countless other ways as well since arriving as a child, before the Last Frontier became a state. And at an age when most people are content to relax and (hopefully) enjoy the fruits of their life’s labors, Gordon has added full-time writer to his list of careers.
“It all began on my first trip to Everest,” Gordon said of his writing in a recent phone interview. During his 1990 attempt at reaching the earth’s highest point, he was weathered in at Advanced Base Camp, whiling away the hours in a tent with the highly accomplished climber Vern Tejas and a few others. In an effort at passing the time, he told his fellow climbers a story about a moose hunting trip from his childhood. His captive audience was clearly entertained, Gordon told me, and he thought to himself, “maybe I should write that down. So I did.”
Gordon kept writing. Not just on that climb, but after he got home as well. “I brought those stories back to Anchorage with me and refined them,” he said. “They’re all parts of either ‘Learning the Ropes’ or ‘Dagnabit!’”
“Learning the Ropes” is a memoir of a life lived large. Gordon moved to Alaska in the 1950s when his parents left the Deep South for the Far North. The early pages follow him through high school, and on to the University of San Francisco, which he left in the early sixties, just shy of graduating, when marriage and children ended his college days and Alaska pulled him back.
After a few false starts and a brief career in insurance, Gordon’s trajectory was set in 1970 when he purchased the Alibi Club, a small lounge in Spenard. Even then, he was thinking on a grand scale. First he renamed it Chilkoot Charlie’s, after a beloved character created by his close friend and mentor, legendary Alaskan radio host, poet, artist, and all-around raconteur Ruben Gaines. Gaines’ permission to use Charlie’s image for the club’s name and logo was key to its success, and Gordon remains indebted to Gaines for both this and the close friendship they enjoyed.
Gordon opened Chilkoot Charlie’s, or Koot’s as it’s popularly known, at one of the most opportune times in Alaskan history. Within a few years, construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline commenced, and Alaska entered a period as wild and transformative as the Gold Rush nearly eight decades earlier. “I kind of refer to the early seventies as the Wild West Days,” he says of the period, which features prominently in the book. “It was pretty wild and crazy.” Anchorage, he added, was “fairly lawless.”
Gordon’s life, like Alaska itself, was subject to extreme highs and brutal lows. With Alaskans swimming in disposable income, Koot’s was wildly successful and grew in size from a small club into the city’s premier attraction. Gordon’s personal life was often in shambles, however. His first marriage fell apart and he unwisely rebounded into a second that ended quickly. In this period, though, he met his third wife, Shelli. The story of overcoming some rocky periods and making the marriage work lies at the heart of the first memoir, “At it’s core, that book is a love story,” Gordon told me. “At least, I think it is.”
He didn’t make it easy on Shelli, and one of the characteristics of Gordon’s writing is a blunt honesty about his own mistakes. He doesn’t make excuses, and neither does he ask for forgiveness. He simply lays them out and lets readers judge for themselves.
As part of an effort at redirecting his life in the eighties, Gordon decided to scale Denali despite having no significant climbing experience. Success at this quickly prompted his efforts at reaching the highest summit on each continent. He was successful on six, and the stories he tells from the mountains are captivating, especially his attempts at Everest, which detail how difficult climbing can be. On his third and final try, equipment malfunctions, exhaustion, and thin air brought him to a halt 1500 vertical feet shy of his goal. He knew he could reach the top, but he doubted he could survive the descent, that tricky period when so many climbs turn fatal.
“At least I had the wherewithal to recognize that I was at my limits,” Gordon told me. “Not everyone recognizes that point. And even if they do, some of them are so driven that they keep going anyway. The summit’s only halfway in my mind. It doesn’t count if you don’t make it back. Of course, it was still a very difficult decision.”
Gordon returned and patched up his relationship with Shelli, to who he remains happily married to today. He quit climbing, but in keeping with his inability to sit still, he next decided to finish his degree through the University of San Francisco, which he obtained in 2011 as the school’s oldest-ever graduate.
‘Learning the Ropes’ ends on that triumph, but Gordon kept going. By this point, the short stories he had begun writing on Everest had been published in various outlets, including the Anchorage Press, where they continue to be found. “I’ve never written specifically for the Press,” he explained, “the Press has just published my stories. And I owe them a great debt of gratitude. Because that’s how I got to be known as a writer.”
Seeking to better his writing, Gordon entered the master’s program at Alaska Pacific University, which he completed in 2014. He planned on getting his master’s in history or philosophy, he said, but Tim Rawson, his first faculty advisor, told him he could either publish a book in one of those areas and not sell many copies, “or you could write a book that nobody else could write.”
“That was the beginning of the memoir,” Gordon said. The master’s program “was exactly what I needed. I was floundering. I couldn’t have finished the book without it.”
The book tightened up, with the flow alternating between stories of Gordon’s colorful life and accounts of his climbs. He had far more material than the book could contain, though, which is what led to its follow-up, “Dagnabit!” in 2021 (a third memoir, "Naked Alaska," is in the works). The second book is a grab bag of stories, and if the first was a love letter to Shelli, the second honors Gaines, who Gordon views as not just central to his life, but as a foundational Alaskan. “I feel so fortunate that I was able to know Rueben as well as I did,” he said. “I owe him a lot. The inspiration for writing. He drew my logo.”
“Rueben was an enormously talented human being,” Gordon continued. “At the time that he was broadcasting in Alaska, he was arguably the best in the business. Not just in Alaska. We had something there that was profoundly unique and special. A man who understood and loved and projected Alaskana. Its essence. Back in the day, everybody knew who he was. Everybody knew who Chilkoot Charlie was. Not just the bar.” He added, with audible regret, “I never would have dreamt that the bar’s notoriety would ever eclipse the originator of Chilkoot Charlie, or the character.”
I could hear the emotion in his voice as Gordon said of Gaines, “He was like a father to me. When I write, I can frequently hear his voice in my head. He was an inspiration. He was in large part responsible for that uniqueness that we call Alaskan. And I think it’s a shame that today hardly anybody knows who he is. So I was not only trying to pay tribute to the man, but I was also trying to resurrect him in my own small way.”
Gordon does this through stories about Gaines, as well as by including some of Gaines’ writings in Dagnabit!, which offer readers a sense of Gaines’ personality and deep love for Alaska. “During his day, he was the king of the roost,” Gordon recalled. “Everybody appreciated him. When he came on the radio for his Conversation Unlimited, everybody set aside what they were doing and listened to Rueben.”
Listening to Gordon is one way of hearing echoes of Gaines, and of learning about a time in Alaska’s history that we don’t have enough memoirs from. His life parallels the state’s arc from quiet backwater in the sixties to manic uncontrolled party in the seventies, followed by the bust of the eighties, and the slow rebuild in the nineties. The two books are wild rides through wild times by someone who was at the center of it all and lived to tell the tale. The stories are sometimes rugged, sometimes sweet, occasionally profane, and always deeply human. They provide a window into an era that is fading into the past, and that we need a better understanding of to truly know who we are today.
As Gordon puts it so well at the outset of his second memoir, “In this rapidly changing sound bite world and our cancel culture, the disposable society we Alaskans need to cling tightly to our past—our uniqueness—those many small things that differentiate us from the rest of the world, and much of it a gift from one man. Alaska can ill afford to forget Ruben Gaines, dagnabit!”
Gordon is passing it forward.
Mike Gordon can be found online at mikegordonauthor.com where copies of his books can be ordered.