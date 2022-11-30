Near the end of his 2019 memoir “Learning the Ropes,” Mike Gordon writes, “moderation has never been my strong suit.” Those seven words pretty well summarize a life spent doing just about everything imaginable except perhaps sitting still.

Gordon is best known for founding Chilkoot Charlie’s the sprawling, nationally-renowned Spenard nightclub that has been an Anchorage landmark for over half a century. He also made news for several years as he sought to become the first Alaskan to scale the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each of the planet’s seven continents. He’s left his mark on Alaska in countless other ways as well since arriving as a child, before the Last Frontier became a state. And at an age when most people are content to relax and (hopefully) enjoy the fruits of their life’s labors, Gordon has added full-time writer to his list of careers.



