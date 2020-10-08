Alaska Ballet Master Classes
Artistry, Power, Fitness! Join internationally renowned Maestro Michelangelo Canale for this unique Master Class experience in classical ballet. Open to dancers 10- Professional. Missing dance? Looking for ballet classes on an advanced level? Then look no further! Learn the secrets of the pros on how to beat, jump, and turn! Take your technique to its most classical form or just take to stay in shape.
Saturday • October 24
Ages 10-13
1:00pm - 2:30pm
Ages 13 - Pro
2:00pm - 3::30pm
Space is Limited! Reserve your place today! Call: 907.522.4590 or email: info@alaskaballet.org to reserve and register now!
Master Class Location
1300 East 68th Avenue 2nd Floor
Michelangelo Canale
Michelangelo Canale - Internationally recognized for his outstanding artistic eye, Maestro Michelangelo is an alumni of The Juilliard School, a graduate and former dancer of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and an Artistic Director of Ballet.