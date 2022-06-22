‘Picture Ecology’ edited by Karl Kusserow, consists of fifteen essays with imagery that address Climate Change, not only by artists constructing in the present, by past artists who may have inadvertently foreseen the future. This tome is not only good for creators deciding on how to approach their next project but museum-goers scrutinizing a work’s hidden secrets for relevance today.
Using Global Warming as a theme for making art is now very popular. Implementing the socio-political alerts the public to circumstances, and allows producers and audiences to share in discussions, admittedly vicariously. For several decades, the art world exhibited narcissistic narratives, many in tableaux format. Artists gathered household objects and recreated garages or bedrooms in galleries with accompanying texts that bemoaned the mundane. The debate ensues as to whether all this helps to clean up the environment; at least it’s a needed aesthetic change.
Why do we abuse the Earth? And is it just greed that compels us to slip into the comfortable realm of denial? Some blame Judeo-Christian doctrine, which grants man ‘dominion over the earth’. Pope Francis, who takes his papal name from St. Francis, patron saint of animals and now ecology, reinterprets ‘Genesis’ as granting man ‘interconnectedness’ with the ‘rest of creation’(58). Three works here explain how man has altered/abused environments.
‘An Experiment on a bird in the Air Pump’ 1768, by Joseph Wright (1734-1797) was painted in the Age of Enlightenment when science was sparring with ecclesiastical mythologies. In this work, middle-class Brits gasp, some in delight, as they watch a Gray Cockatiel suffocate when oxygen is removed from the glass globe in which it was placed. The experiment not only shows how oxygen is necessary for all creatures, but who cares if a silly bird is wasted. The optical entrance to this painting is smack in the middle of the canvas, where light and shadows are concentrated on all players. The multi-generational observers, who form an outer circle, waft in and out of observing the inner globe which holds the corpse of the sacrificed bird. Gray Cockatiels were an exotic import from the colonies and a metaphor for lives sacrificed and ‘place’ conquered/destroyed for Western Civilization’s alleged progress. Whatever Wright thought of this experiment is unknown; it afforded him a living. Andrew Patrizio writes, “the experiment enacts, and Wright’s work visualizes, a relationship that is a microcosmic anticipation of global warming, air pollution, and existential crisis that would unfold incontrovertibly two centuries after Wright’s painting was created.” The Industrial Revolution mechanized modernity, but not without human exploitation ensuing and pollution accelerating from burning coal and whale oil, with both industries witnessing abuse (24).
Thanks to Marilyn Monroe (‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ 1953) we think of diamonds as a girl’s best friend, but once, pearls were all the rage. ‘Pendant with a Monstrous Pearl in the form of a Madonna’ 1640-50, by a Netherlandish artist, belonged to Catholic Spain’s Philip II (1527-1598). Christopher Columbus discovered oyster beds off Venezuela in 1498, and Philip considered it God’s will that he control and profit from the Spanish Indies. Mónica Domínguez Torres writes, “in the Middle Ages the white, iridescent matter of pearls became metaphorically associated with the figure of the Virgin Mary; theologians such as Hugh of Saint Victor compared Mary’s acceptance of the archangel Gabriel’s announcement that she would conceive Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit to the oyster that rose from the bottom of the sea and opened itself to be impregnated by the heavenly dew.” While many in the pearl trade questioned this tale, the broach became one of many stand-ins for the Virgin Mary. Spain needed money, and it was thought that canoeing to an adjacent bed would always be possible because pearls were bountiful and providentially ordained as the symbol of Hapsburg rule. It was finally realized that dredging sea beds, albeit lo-tech, destroyed oyster regeneration. Resting periods from January to September were decried as was throwing back young oysters; conservation came too late. Today, this monstrous bauble is an allegory for Philip’s ‘Atlantic pearl industry’ and the everlasting devastation it caused (80).
‘Race Against Time’ 1976, by Ya Ming (1924-2002) resembles the compositional verticality complete with misty atmosphere pictured in ancient Chinese scrolls. But here, fog is generated by polluting machinery meant to build China into an industrialized powerhouse. This painting integrates a typical Chinese dwelling at the lower right, dwarfed by cranes and resulting skyscrapers that push upwards, while laborers in the left lower quadrant produce billowing black smoke. The piece marries Chinese-aesthetic tropes with Western Modernism’s bold value shifts (black to white here) akin to Georgia O’Keeffe’s (1887-1986) New York City nocturnal landscapes or Ashcan School George Bellows’ (1882-1925) Hudson River scenes where longshoremen toil, often unsafely, among industrialization’s filth.
De-nin D. Lee gives readers a taste of reality, writing, “Vast forests composed of varied plant and animal life were felled to make way for farms. Although the culture celebrated its hermits and gave due consideration to the regular operations of the heavens and natural phenomena, nevertheless it did so in the face of marked ‘improvements’ to the natural environment.” ‘Race Against Time’ reveals China’s paradoxes of Post-Modern growth, along with disproportionate wealth, versus a fairy tale land of enchantment (42).
Abusing the Earth for the advancement of Humanity began long ago. At present, industrialized nations’ escalating fuel productions, not to mention plastics manufacturing (causing oceanic detritus) have accelerated atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, a major culprit in Earth’s warming trends. Artists (also writers) can consolidate vast amounts of Earth’s predicaments into an exhibition, a video, or a book, and visually connect the dots about rising acidic oceans, melting glaciers/tundra along with increased hurricanes, forest fires, and droughts — verbally/visually everyone’s problem.
Mini Sleuth: 'Pictor Ecology' ed. by Kusserow is on Amazon.
