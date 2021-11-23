Anchorage Community Theatre’s 68th season rings in the holidays with Happy Christmas, Jeeves by Heidi McElrath and Nathan Kessler-Jeffrey, based on the stories of PG Wodehouse.
The Wooster and Jeeves stories feature the feather-brained Bertie Wooster, regularly rescued by the benign interference of his sagacious valet, Jeeves.
This British farce stays true to Wodehouse's creations and with four days to Christmas, only the extraordinary brain of Bertie’s capable valet Jeeves can avert a Christmas disaster. Heidi McElrath & Nathan Kessler-Jeffrey's adaptation is a delightful holiday romp and great for the whole family!
Gina Joy LaFemme takes on the role of Bertie Wooster and Todd Sherwood plays Reginald Jeeves in this retelling of the famous stories. Directed by Jana Lage.
Happy Christmas, Jeeves runs December 4-12 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 3.This show will also be streaming online December 10-25. Tickets are available online, over email, or call (907) 344-4713.