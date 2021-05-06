Anchorage Community Theatre presents their 6th show of its 2020/2021 season with the world premiere of Rand Higbee’s sci-fi comedy epic, Shaula: Queen of the Universe. Directed by Nate Benson
In the future, on a faraway galaxy, the dashing Captain Brick Jones is marooned on a strange planet with his intrepid companion Skippy. There they encounter the beautiful and mysterious Shaula, Queen of Universe, who, alone on the planet for centuries has awaited a climactic battle with her longtime adversary for the ultimate power of the universe.
This outrageously hilarious throwback to science fiction television series’ of the 1960s runs live at ACT’s Studio Theatre from May 14th – 30th. Masks are required and seats are assigned through reservation. The play can also be streamed through ACT’s website from May 21st – 31st.
Call (907) 344-4713 or visit www.actalaska.org for tickets and individual information.