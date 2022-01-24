Anchorage Community Theatre’s 68th season is starting 2022 with Stargirl by Y York, based on the novel by Jerry Spinelli. Stargirl’s tale is familiar to us, and not just because the story upon which Y York’s script is based rests on many teens and libraries’ bookshelves.
Stargirl is a curious, very bright, and compassionate young woman who lives every moment to the fullest and begins attending high school after having been home-schooled for nine years. Her iconoclastic behavior challenges conformity and encourages her new peers to be true to themselves and to appreciate self-expression in others. Stargirl offers audiences of all ages a positive message about kindness, individuality, and acceptance that is needed in these times!
Local teens, Gwyneth Eggleston takes on the role of Stargirl and Connor Klebs plays Leo Borlock in this adaption of the popular book. Directed by MaryAlice Larmi in her debut.
Stargirl runs from January 28 – February 20 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are available online, over email, or call us at (907) 344-4713. As always, you can visit our website at actalaska.org for more information.