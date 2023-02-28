"They Promised Her the Moon"

"They Promised Her the Moon" runs throughout Women's History Month from March 3-26 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.

 Courtesy photo




Anchorage Community Theatre’s 69th season continues with "They Promised Her the Moon", based on a true story written and directed by visiting artist Laurel Ollstein.

Ollstein’s "They Promised Her the Moon" premiered Off Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement’s.



