Anchorage Community Theatre’s 69th season continues with "They Promised Her the Moon", based on a true story written and directed by visiting artist Laurel Ollstein.
Ollstein’s "They Promised Her the Moon" premiered Off Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement’s.
"They Promised Her the Moon" chronicles an overlooked chapter in our history, the unknown story of the woman who was tested to become the first female astronaut in space. Before Sally Ride, there was Jerrie Cobb, and few have heard of the secret female astronaut-testing project now known as Mercury 13. Jerrie even outperformed her male counterparts in the official Mercury 7 group (led by John Glenn). She was an astronaut who had all the right stuff if it weren’t for the powerful barriers that kept her from reaching orbit. They Promised Her the Moon tells the incredible story of this American original—and the challenges of sisterhood and fighting for the greater good versus ego.
Local actor Zion Merrill takes on the role of Jerrie Cobb, and Chera Boom plays Jackie Cochran in this thought-provoking and compelling drama about the forces that keep women grounded, for better or worse. Written and directed by award-winning playwright, Laurel Ollstein.
"They Promised Her the Moon" runs throughout Women's History Month from March 3-26 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are available online, over email, or call us at (907) 344-4713. You can visit our website at actalaska.org for more information.