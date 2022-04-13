By Art Sleuth By Jean Bundy
During the first week of April 2022, two conferences separated by a few city blocks layered poignant conversations. NxN Summit and Festival at the Anchorage Museum and the Arctic Encounter Symposium at the Dena’ina Center delved into topics like aesthetics, de-Colonializing with healing, technological entrepreneurship, ambassadorial camaraderie, political jousting, and fossil fuel production in the age of Climate Change. All reaffirmed how Alaska and Arctic neighbors have soldiered on despite the two-year Covid shutdown, and now Putin’s War threatening world security, and the highly sought after Northwest Passage.
This art critic straddled both conferences; here are soupçons gleaned from these venues.
The week began with the Museum premiering the Ted Stevens Foundation’s film ‘50 Years of Promise: The Beginning of ANCSA’. Beginning with Russian colonization, and continuing under US ownership, white Settlers came to Alaska and established towns and businesses without recognizing the historical rights of Indigenous populations. The Alaska Natives Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971 resolved Indigenous land rights by transferring 40 million acres of land to about 200 corporations in which Alaska Natives are shareholders. Because the corporations are businesses and not governments, ongoing disputes between Native villages and Federal and State agencies continue. The film theatrically images the players who made this historic legislation happen. To this art critic, the film represented an undercurrent of trust, discourse, and collaboration felt at both conferences.
It was, however, puzzling that the Anchorage Museum situated NxN in the SEED Lab. Using this reconfigured storefront which was continually bombarded by noisy downtown traffic, forced presenters and listeners to cocoon and intertwine. The warmth of being in close quarters juxtaposed with the discussion of de-Colonizing Western museums that rely on visitors rushing past Indigenous artifacts or misinterpreting tools as pretty trinkets crafted to amuse an ‘exit-through-the-gift-shop’ public.
Ingeborg Høvik, associate professor at the Arctic University of Norway, presided over presentations and discussions about a greater need for community and respect amongst inhabitants of the eight Arctic countries. Aaron Leggett, the Indigenous curator at the Museum and President of the Native Village of Eklutna, was NxN’s interpreter when language barriers mired dialogic threads.
Sugpiaq/Alutiiq Sven Haakanson, professor at the University of Washington and Native American curator at the Burke Museum, spoke on the need to move away from notions of the ‘dumb-Native.’ After all, ancient cultures thrived, not just survived, he argued. In creating Indigenous exhibitions, museum authorities need to collaborate with the villages where artifacts originated instead of only superficially consulting with them. Haakanson also believes in returning museum pieces (often stolen) to where they were created and used, and in sharing research and discoveries from academic projects. This sharing of knowledge builds relationships and helps restore community insight that had been stolen.
One of his projects has been to study Kodiak kayaks (Angyaaq), which become disfigured after decades in museum storage. Haakanson designed kayak model kits for Kodiak children to assemble. Angyaaq were once symbols of power and transportation, but they were destroyed by Russian traders in the early 1800s. This project led to fabricating and launching full-size kayaks, complete with rounded bottoms, ballast/rocks, and giant carved steering paddles.
The question, “what does an Indigenous person look like to you” was broached by Inuit graphic designer and tattoo artist Holly Mititquq Nordlum. She reminded attendees that Alaska often disregards maladies that plague Alaska Native people. Her talk also referenced suicides rates that always rise every spring. Nordlum’s public art (Raven and Caribou Story) has recently been mounted onto the Anchorage Public Library facade.
Greenland’s Kalaallit Inuit scholar Axl Jeremiassen unpacked Inughuit drawings from contact zones. Often dismissed as childlike, Jeremiassen explained how the concentration and patience needed for hunting and fishing was also realized when constructing narrative line drawings about daily life. Western expeditions and explorations have led the drawings to be archived at England’s Canterbury Cathedral. From the drawings, it is easy to see the ingenuity of Greenland’s Inuit. Like other Arctic cultures, Greenland’s Inuit devised ingenious ways to fish and hunt for survival—clothing, and nourishment. Trapping seals was accomplished by enticing the animal to become curious about a hole drilled into an ice sheet. Once harpooned, the seal was pulled out by sinew or rope. Killing polar bears was done by training dogs to surround and disorient them so a hunter could finish the kill.
Leaving NxN, I went sleuthing for Climate Change at the Arctic Encounter session: ‘Economic Growth, Environmental Stewardship’ moderated by Heather Reams, President of Citizens for a Responsible Energy Solutions, DC. Reams felt many imagine Alaska as a ‘snow globe’ to be viewed but not interacted with. She posited that Alaska had to become a leader in Global Warming, as opposed to being the victim, as some have claimed. Climate Change solutions had to begin at community levels everywhere as Arctic pollution permeates globally--Planet, People, Posterity, and Peace summed up this session.
As the Press art critic, I politely shoved past giraffe-esque video tripods at Senator Lisa Murkowski’s Arctic Encounter Press Conference. Senator Joe Manchin, ambassadors from Iceland, Finland, Greenland, Norway, Japan and State Department Arctic Region coordinator Jim de Hart were also in attendance. Climate Change, as evidenced by melting permafrost, droughts, forest fires, and landslides, was acknowledged as a crisis in all Arctic regions. But means of defense dominated, as Putin’s War was again the elephant in the room. While some Northern institutions are still engaging with Russian scientists, everyone felt working with Russians in the future would be problematic.
Nevertheless, all surmised that it is impossible to be Arctic anything without Russia. Climate Change cannot wait for the war to end, even though conversations are indefinitely stalled. Sen. Murkowski reminded everyone of the bullying US fishermen endured when Russian warships forced them out of their rightful North Pacific fishing grounds. No one disputed that Putin’s War is forcing a rethinking of the far North including energy dependence and the inevitability of having to work around Russia in the Arctic’s future.
The Far North Fashion Show at the Museum Atrium allowed artists, entrepreneurs, and dignitaries to intermingle while experiencing exquisite clothing, boasting generational Indigenous sewing techniques parlayed into modern designs. While guests sipped wine and nibbled hors d’oeuvres, music wafted, and spotlights highlighted Alaska Native women. Headdresses resembling frosted layer cakes dripping with beads and feathers, velvet hooded parkas trimmed with fur gave way to slinky ball gowns, finishing with black leotard figures glittering in bone and beaded jewelry. Again, it is artists who visualize the human story to effect change.
These two conferences were a microcosm of the many inhabitants (visitors too) and fields of endeavor that define Alaska. From businesses eager to invest and museums redefining community roles, there is a willingness to connect and share while contributing to a healing process in all Eight Arctic Countries. With Putin’s War ongoing, fossil fuels were less on the hot seat. Some suggested conservation and oil and gas development did not have to be strange bedfellows. I just wish there had been more emphasis on potential Climate Change solutions.
Mini Sleuth: Thank you to the Anchorage Museum and Kallander & Associates for helping the Anchorage Press Sleuth.
Jean Bundy, MFA, PhD is a writer/painter living in Anchorage. She is a VP at AICA-Int. and serves on Governance for Pictor Gallery, NYC.
