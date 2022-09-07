Purchase Access

It’s cliché--women have been blamed, actually or metaphorically, since Eve in the Biblical garden. One doesn’t have to read Julia Kristeva (b.1941) to realize being female is a hard job. Add children or aging to a woman’s palette, and the discrimination scenario only worsens. I was in my late forties when I went to grad school; whenever a dignitary came to bestow wealth, or a potential teacher arrived to be interviewed, I was whisked away. It was like the scene from the movie ‘Auntie Mame’ (1958) where the pregnant secretary has to hide in an upstairs bedroom so the cocktail party guests don’t faint at the sight of an unwed mother. 

Two books: ‘Hannah Wilke: Art for Life’s Sake’ ed. by Tamara Schenkenberg and Donna Wingate and ‘Swimming with Laure Prouvost’ by Mathilde Roman, illustrate the glass ceiling is at least bending, if not being punched through by women who combine: raising children, grocery shopping, feeding pets, mediating with partners, and somehow find time to make art or critique the aesthetic world.  

