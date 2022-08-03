Purchase Access

Barely a speck on a map of Alaska, most days, it would be easy to drive through Ninilchik without realizing it. But all of that changes for three days at the beginning of August when Salmonfest rolls into town. 

The iconic festival began in 2011 in response to threats to Alaska's greatest natural resource – salmon. Originally called Salmonstock, the festival was created by Jim Stearns, a longtime environmental activist and former employee of the Grateful Dead who envisioned the festival as a real-life fish tale, growing with each iteration. 



