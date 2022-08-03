Barely a speck on a map of Alaska, most days, it would be easy to drive through Ninilchik without realizing it. But all of that changes for three days at the beginning of August when Salmonfest rolls into town.
The iconic festival began in 2011 in response to threats to Alaska's greatest natural resource – salmon. Originally called Salmonstock, the festival was created by Jim Stearns, a longtime environmental activist and former employee of the Grateful Dead who envisioned the festival as a real-life fish tale, growing with each iteration.
Within a few years, Salmonstock quickly became a powerful force in promoting, preserving, and protecting salmon and salmon habitat through music, education, and environmentally focused art. Now named Salmonfest, one of the festival's most prominent features is the Salmon Causeway which encourages guests to learn, engage and take action on any of the many issues facing Alaska and the world at large.
"Since 2015, Salmonfest has donated over $150,000 to salmon and related initiatives. Moreover, the festival strives to be a Zero Waste event where all discarded materials are designed to become resources for others to use. We also use steel pints in our beer tents, and locally sourced goods and services whenever possible," said organizer David Stearns. "The energy that's created when a bunch of people come together to celebrate the summer and salmon in Alaska is almost palpable!"
While environmental preservation is at the heart of Salmonfest, it's also an unparalleled three-day celebration of Alaskan music. Local heavy-hitters Blackwater Railroad, The Jangle Bees, and the Super Saturated Sugar Strings are given the same credence as up-and-comers Witty Youngman and Ayla Ray. In fact, there are so many Alaskan acts, that in many ways, Salmonfest has become the state's biggest showcase of local music.
Although local music plays a big role in adding uniquely Alaskan vibes to the festival, one of the biggest draws is the headliners, which have included Jason Mraz, Ani DiFranco, and Sarah Jarosz. As in years past, this year's festival is again littered with heavy hitters like Shakey Graves, Umphrey's Mcgee, Diggin Dirt, The California Honeydrops, and Kuf Knots and Christine Elise.
"If people are interested in my music, there's gonna be a lot in it for them. If they've never heard it, I've got a lot of tricks up my sleeve. It should be fun," said Shakey Graves.
"The caliber of the music, the spectacles seen at the festival, and the collective energy that's created, sets us apart," added Stearns.
He isn't wrong. This year's festival has seen ticket purchases from 48 states and 14 countries. Incredibly, tickets have sold out days before the festival is set to start. But don't let that discourage you from making the journey south. According to their website, a limited quantity of tickets are being held at the purchase gate for those returning from Bristol Bay as well as others who have been dealing with extenuating circumstances. However, buyers beware of online platforms claiming to have tickets for sale. There are a number of scammers looking to take advantage of those still hunting for tickets.
In addition to music, Salmonfest attendees will be treated to a smorgasbord of Alaskan cuisine featuring, what else, but salmon. Sustainably-focused arts and crafts vendors will also be onsite selling unique baubles to commemorate the experience.
Salmonfest takes place August 5 – 7th and the first band takes the stage at 12:30pm Friday. For more information about the 2022 Salmonfest, visit SalmonFestAlaska.org.