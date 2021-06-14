Four years ago, the North Carolina-based husband-and-wife writing team of Dennis and Christine McClure published ‘We Fought the Road’, which detailed the efforts and hardships experienced by African American soldiers who built the bulk of the highway that came to be known as the Al-Can.
Their introduction to the topic came somewhat by happenstance, as the scrapbook-phile Christine discovered going through her deceased father’s things, letters he’d written to a girlfriend at the time when he was an officer in charge of all all-Black unit tasked with building the road in 1942.
Following the success of that book, the McClures sought to dig deeper into the story and this spring they published their follow-up, ‘A Different Race’, which details the story of a different brigade — a story that included a most unjust court martial.
“The book ‘We Fought the Road’ focused on the 93rd segregated regiment in the Yukon and we got pretty fascinated by it all,” Dennis McClure explained. “One of the things we discovered was the planning for how the 97th operated precisely because of race and how it made the highway way more complicated than it needed to be.”
The McClures explained that the court martial crisis involving the 97th started with a cruel disregard for soldiers’ lives.
“They were setting up a supply depot in Fairbanks but they were located 130 miles away at the Army camp on Big River,” Dennis said. “They borrowed 10 soldiers from Company F, brought up in the morning to depart at 36 degrees below zero. They were experienced enough to know that 130 miles in the back of a truck with no heating was life-threatening… They didn’t exactly refuse, but they were very slow to comply — they were arguably disobedient. The sergeant brought up nine of them on charges of mutiny — the most serious military crime you can commit. They did it as a tactic to establish discipline among the black soldiers.”
Those soldiers didn’t have much in the way of a fair trial.
“In those days it was pretty common to use court martials to establish discipline,” Dennis said. “Today, they would have a lawyer, not an engineer officer defending them. Numerous times studies from the 30s and 40s explained how White officers would say Black troops had a lack of character or ability or judgment.”
Dennis said the worst known quote was uttered by Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr., who worried that Black soldiers would mingle with Alaska Natives and create a ‘mongrel factor’ within the regiment.
“The race of the 97th made their experience much more difficult because the generals, first of all, were absolutely convinced they needed to keep Black men away from the Natives, and secondly because they didn’t expect anything out of them,” Dennis said. “Civilians followed through the next year, but in the end, against all assumptions, that Black regiment performed — they really did.”
Walter Parsons, a White Captain and engineer, wound up defending the men.
“Parsons managed to get one man acquitted. Willie Calhoun had, with permission, gone to personnel to settle an allotment and wasn’t even in the area when the “crime” occurred. The court convicted the others, sentenced them to serve at hard labor. Heard (who had been the sergeant in charge) for twenty years, Bridges for eighteen years, Ratliff for twelve years. Rucker and Howell had at least moved toward the truck, they got five years. Hollingsworth, Weaver, Lindsey and Fulks had actually climbed on to the truck. They got three years,” the McClures wrote.
In their style of part-scrapbooking, part-history, the McClures tracked down the son of Parsons, who lives in Maryland.
“We went up to Maryland and spent a week in a state campground, copying the papers his son had — regimental timelines of places he defended these 10 men during the trial,” Christine said. “Then we went to St. Louis and found a 450-page trial transcript at the Archives. Capt. Parsons’ letter led us through the 97th.”
The McClures said Parsons’ son was quite accommodating.
“Parsons was a military man longer than my dad,” Christine said. “We used Facebook to find relatives and we found a granddaughter who got us in contact with his son. He opened up his garage of papers and he had some of their letters (from his father to his wife). His son even wrote a letter to President Roosevelt saying, ‘please bring my daddy home.’”
With Christine as the master archivist, the McClures turned over every stone to find relatives of those associated with the 97th.
“You go to the archives to find as much info as you can with a serial number, enter where they were born and start searching family history on ancestry.com, and newspapers.com to get more info and the best thing we could find was an obit,” Christine said. “Once you find the obit you look for phone numbers, mail letters, Facebook — any way to get into a cloud where you might hit somebody.”
Those searches led the McClures to find descendants of the 10 men court martialed. Visiting them didn’t go quite so easily.
“I always thought of myself as a liberal guy, not a racist, and when the first time we went to meet these families, I had stage fright. Suddenly it hit me about the way these guys were treated by people like me,” Dennis said. “We found it real hard to get by the barriers. The fact that we’re White they think, ‘why would I invite you into my home?’ We found some people willing to talk but we also had some incidents. All the things that have been brought up with Black Lives Matter, there is a subtlety under this that somebody smarter than me out to write a book about. There is a disconnect there that is real.”