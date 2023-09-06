Naomi Weisman

Naomi Weisman shows off a video game that she developed.

A 6-year-old Alaskan girl, Naomi Weisman, recently developed her own original video game called "Find Lennix."

Weisman unveiled her new game during the Alaska State Fair, giving members of the public the chance to play the game and learn about how she made it.



