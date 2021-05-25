Spenard Jazz Fest, Anchorage’s beloved, home-grown music festival, kicks off its 14th season with a return to in-person music June 2-6. This year’s festival will feature live and live-streamed performances from the Anchorage Museum, The Nave (formerly Church of Love), Van’s Dive Bar and private house concerts. Spenard Jazz Fest is known for bringing some of the state’s most talented musicians to Anchorage for the chance to collaborate and share an eclectic mix of music, from jazz to folk to world, with the community.
“We are relieved and ecstatic to be able to celebrate live music together in person this year,” said Spenard Jazz Fest Director Yngvil Vatn Guttu. “Online events have been critical to the vitality of musicians over the past year, and we are grateful to audiences everywhere for supporting that shift. This year most of our events will be live-streamed as an option for our audiences, but for those ready to venture out into the world – come on down, we can’t wait to see you!”
Artists performing this year include Joel Schnaper Anchorage Quintet, The Forest That Never Sleeps, Ed Washington, Ava Earl, Bethlehem Shalom, Yngvil Vatn Guttu, Karrie Pavish Anderson, Elena Lukina, John Damberg Quintet, Kayti Heller, Rosie Rush, Dolores Catherino, Phillip Blanchett, Pipeline Vocal Project, Spenard Jazz Messengers, and The Super Saturated Sugar Strings.
Annual festival memberships allow free access to all Spenard Jazz Fest events. Day memberships are $25. For a full schedule of events and prices, visit spenardjazzfest.org.
2021 Spenard Jazz Fest is supported by grants from Alaska State Council on the Arts, Atwood Foundation, Municipality of Anchorage and Rasmuson Foundation, as well as by local businesses and individual members.
Spenard Jazz Fest is a program of Northern Culture Exchange, a non-profit organization whose mission is to put Alaskan creativity to work. The multi-disciplinary arts festival celebrates all musical genres and seeks to strengthen Alaska’s musician community. For more information and a schedule of events, visitspenardjazzfest.org.