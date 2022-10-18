original (5).jpg

Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth visits Fort Sill, Oklahoma on Mar. 22, 2022. Wormuth said the Army will invest in quality of life improvements for Soldiers and Army families as part of the Army of 2030 initiative. (Photo Credit: Dontavian Harrison)




WASHINGTON — To become the Army of 2030, the nation’s largest military branch will transform the way it fights by reorganizing its forces, investing in its people and bolstering its recruiting practices, the service’s top civilian leader said.

As the Army transitions from counterinsurgency and antiterrorism operations to large-scale, multidomain combat, the service will shift its organizational focus to division and corps levels as it prepares for potential conflicts with near-peer adversaries, said Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth.



