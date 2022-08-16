Purchase Access

Honolulu, HI – More than 26 nations and over 25,000 personnel across the Indo-Pacific participated in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 exercise showcasing multi-lateral interoperability. Along with numerous Navy medical assets, the 8th Army Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment, and medical assets from 325th Brigade Support Battalion, boarded the USS Essex on 11 July 2022 to exercise patient evacuation management, surgical intervention, and prolonged casualty care at sea.

“This exercise was a proof of concept for an Army medical unit to set-up and secure equipment in an afloat setting,” said 1st Lt. Haley Greer, 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Executive Officer.



