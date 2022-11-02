210121-F-SV928-0109

Members of the 210th and 211th Rescue Squadrons, Alaska National Guard, practice aerial refueling in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter over Alaska January 21, 2021. This practice helped prepare members of the unit to execute future rescue missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett/Released).

 Senior Airman Kelly Willett




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued a plane crash victim Oct. 25 at Totek Lake, about 75 miles southwest of Fairbanks.

A pilot flying overhead received a distress call from the crashed Taylorcraft single-engine aircraft and reported it to Fairbanks Approach, which relayed the message to Anchorage Air Route Traffic Control Center. The center contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at JBER.



