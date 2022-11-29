ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Airmen from the 28th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, assigned to Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, recently collaborated with the 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to support a Crew Chief Initiative to maximize proficiency on the B-1B Lancer airframe during a recent Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The training supports strategic Agile Combat Employment concepts that shift away from traditional, large force packages of highly specialized teams toward smaller, multidisciplinary teams able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand.



