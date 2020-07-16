The Anchorage Assembly voted to continue the meeting which began on July 14. This is the second extension of the meeting. Tonight’s continuation will begin at 6pm in the Assembly Chambers at the Loussac Library.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to provide testimony on the phone. To do so, please emailTestimony@anchorageak.gov by 2:00 p.m. today with your Name, Phone Number, Agenda Item Number/Title for which you wish to provide testimony. The Clerk will phone you at the number you have provided, and you will have 3 minutes to provide testimony on each item you wish to speak on. If you wish to provide written testimony, which will become part of the Assembly’s permanent record, please email comments to Testimony@anchorageak.gov by 2:00 p.m. today. These comments will become part of the meeting record. Please tell us which agenda item you are providing testimony for.
Finally, the public has the option to provide in person testimony, but due to current federal, state, and local health department guidance and emergency measures, the number of people allowed in the Assembly Chambers will be limited. Please check the Assembly website at www.muni.org/Assembly to see protocols on testifying in person.
For more information about Assembly meetings, please go to the Assembly webpage at www.muni.org/assembly.