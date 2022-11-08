221107-D-WD757-2001.jpg

Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Gen. Philippe Lavigne, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, at the Pentagon, Nov. 7, 2022. (DOD Photo by Navy Chief Petty Officer Carlos M. Vazquez II)

 Carlos M. Vazquez II MCC




The Allied Warfighter Talks are underway today with the goals of increasing NATO’s deterrence and defense capabilities and assuring alliance unity in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The talks — held at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland — look to continue the successes of the alliance for the future.



